All you need to know ahead of India's FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 campaign

With a full-blown pandemic, a FIFA suspension, and multiple postponements later, India is finally ready to host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. They have been clubbed alongside Brazil, the United States of America, and Morocco in Group A.

Sixteen teams have been placed across four groups from which eight will make their way to the quarter-finals, which will be held on October 21 and 22.

The tournament will be hosted at three venues across the country - the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa, and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Young Tigresses will play all their group-stage games in Odisha. Head coach Thomas Dennerby has stressed ahead of the tournament that although India will start as underdogs, they'll try to capitalize on any chance that presents itself.

If India are to make it to the knockout phase of the World Cup, the hosts will have to finish inside the top-two spots in their group.

Match 1: India vs USA (October 11, 8.00 pm)

Match 2: India vs Morocco (October 14, 8.00 pm)

Match 3: India vs Brazil (October 17, 8.00 pm)

India's squad for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Here's the full list of players for India's U-17 World Cup campaign:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (1), Melody Chanu Keisham (13), Anjali Munda (21).

Defenders: Astam Oraon (5), Kajal (20), Naketa (3), Purnima Kumari (2), Varshika (19), Shilky Devi Hemam (4).

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham (6), Nitu Linda (17), Shailja (15), Shubhangi Singh (16).

Forwards: Anita Kumari (11), Lynda Kom Serto (9), Neha (7), Rejiya Devi Laishram (18), Shelia Devi Loktongbam (12), Kajol Hubert Dsouza (8), Lavanya Upadhyay (10), Sudha Ankita Tirkey (14).

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.

Key players for India in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Shilky Devi Hemam

Earlier in the year, Shilky Devi became the youngest footballer to play in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the age of 16 years and two months. The youngster, who is already part of the senior squad, has ample experience of playing on the big stage. The defender will be crucial to India's backline.

Lynda Kom Serto

The striker recently won the Golden Boot at the SAFF U-18 Women's Championship after scoring five goals. She was also adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Lynda Kom Serto will have to score a few goals if India are to make it through to the knockout rounds.

A look at India's group stage opponents in the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022

USA

Unlike the top-ranked senior women's team, the United States haven't had the best of outings in the age-group tournament. The last time they progressed to the knockout stages was back in 2008, when they finished as the runners-up.

After the pandemic, the USA played their first-ever international matches at the Concacaf U-17 Women’s Championship. They registered seven straight victories, outscoring their opponents 58-1. Their form suggests India will have a tough time tackling their quality.

Brazil:

The South American giants will arguably be the toughest test for the Indian team. Brazil will be making their sixth appearance at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, having previously reached the quarter-finals in 2010 and 2012. They are also the record four-time winner of the South American U-17 Women’s Championship.

Morocco:

Morocco, like India, will be making their maiden appearance in the Women’s World Cup in any age group. They secured a spot in the marquee event after beating Ghana in the fourth and final round of qualifiers. They would ideally be the opponents India will be eyeing to score the most points against.

Telecast and livestreaming details of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2022

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports18 in India. Live streaming will be available on Voot and JioCinema.

