Everything you need to know about India's 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup journey

The upcoming edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup will kick off on January 20 in India. The host nation will start their journey in the tournament with a clash against Iran at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The last time India hosted the event was back in 1979 when they finished as runners-up to Chinese Taipei. This year's tournament presents a massive opportunity as the top five teams seal a berth in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

In preparation for the grand tournament, the Blue Tigresses, under head coach Thomas Dennerby, toured six foreign countries and clashed against superior opponents.

Their last foreign tour was to South America, where they played friendly matches against high-ranking opponents Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. Although India suffered three defeats on the trot, the Blue Tigresses were lauded for the fight they showed.

After completing the tour, the Indian players returned to the country and were training in Kochi, playing against local teams to maintain their shape and fitness.

India's AFC Women's Asian Cup group opponents

In the 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup, there are 12 teams participating that will be divided into three groups. India, as the host nation, have been drawn against Iran, Chinese Taipei, and China in Group A.

View the fixture list below:

January 20: India vs Iran - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

January 23: Chinese Taipei vs India - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

January 26: India vs China PR - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

India have registered their 23 players for the 2022 AFC Asian Cup

Here is the full list of players with their kit numbers for the tournament:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan (1), Maibam Linthoingambi Devi (23), Sowmiya Narayanasamy (19).

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber (17), Sweety Devi Ngangbam (2), Ritu Rani (21), Loitongbam Ashalata Devi (4), Manisa Panna (3), Hemam Shilky Devi (5), Sanju Yadav (8).

Midfielders: Yumnam Kamala Devi (6), Anju Tamang (9), Karthika Angamuthu (20), Nongmeithem Ratanbala Devi (7), Naorem Priyangka Devi (14), Indumathi Kathiresan (12).

Forwards: Manisha Kalyan (16), Grace Dangmei (11), Pyari Xaxa (10), Renu (15), Sumati Kumari (22), Sandhiya Ranganathan (13), Mariyammal Balamurugan (18).

Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby

Will the Women's Asian Cup 2022 be telecast in India?

Yes, all matches of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 will be telecast on Discovery Network's Eurosport India.

The matches can also be live-streamed on JioTV.

How are India expected to fare in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022?

While it is a great honor in itself to be hosting a tournament of this nature, when the Blue Tigresses are involved, it's hard for expectations to not be high. Given their group opponents, India have a realistic chance of reaching the quarter-finals. Head coach Thomas Dennerby has reiterated similar hopes.

Although China are expected to pose the toughest threat in the group, Iran and Chinese Taipei will be no cakewalk.

The absence of talismanic forward Bala Devi, who is still recovering from ACL surgery, does dampen India's hopes. However, in Manisha Kalyan, the country has a credible outside forward who can score a bagful of goals going forward.

