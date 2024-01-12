All you need to know about India's opponents Australia in the AFC Asian Cup 2024 

Almost 13 years following India’s return to the AFC Asian Cup, which resulted in a significant defeat to Australia, the Blue Tigers are set to face the Socceroos counterparts once again on Saturday, January 13.

Australia will be India’s toughest challenge in Group B, and securing a positive outcome against the team ranked 25th in the FIFA Rankings would be significant for Indian football. However, Igor Stimac and his team will be fully aware that achieving this requires them to be at their absolute best.

Having been a force to be reckoned with since their entry into the AFC, Australia won the Asian Cup in 2015 under the current Tottenham Hotspur manager, Ange Postecoglu.

More recently, Australia showcased their potential in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, defeating Denmark and Tunisia to secure a spot in the knockout rounds, where they ultimately succumbed to the world champions Argentina.

The odds are stacked against the Blue Tigers in their upcoming encounter, but this challenge is one that Stimac and his team are prepared to face rather than shy away from.

For Australia, the 2023 Asian Cup serves as an opportunity to rectify the disappointments of the last edition, where they were eliminated in the quarterfinals. They enter this tournament as one of the favorites to go all the way, with India standing as their opening test once again.

Australia- Recent form

Australia have been on the up since Graham Arnold assumed the role of head coach in 2018. Although the 2019 Asian Cup did not leave a lasting impression, the team underwent reconstruction, and the 2022 World Cup showcased their potential, featuring a wave of emerging young players.

Following their heart-breaking defeat to Argentina, the Socceroos faced Argentina once again, along with games against England and Ecuador, resulting in defeats in all three matches. However, they did win against Ecuador once (ranked 32) back in March and managed a 2-2 draw against Mexico in September.

Australia head into this tournament on the back of four consecutive victories. Notably, two wins were in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they dominated Bangladesh 7-0 in Melbourne and secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Palestine in Kuwait.

They also comfortably won a friendly against Bahrain as part of their preparations leading up to the opening game against India.

Australia – Key players

There is certainly no shortage of talent in the Australian squad, with Graham Arnold even deciding to exclude experienced players like Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren, and Milos Degenek. The squad has a blend of experience and youth, with Arnold keen on developing young talents for the future.

At the core stands the influential captain and goalkeeper, Mat Ryan, who has played for Brighton & Hove Albion, Valencia, and Club Brugge in the past, and currently plying his trade with Dutch club AZ Alkmaar.

Another notable defensive figure is 25-year-old center-back Harry Souttar, who plays for English club Leicester City. He is poised to play a pivotal role in Australia’s quest for success.

Upfront, the trio of Jackson Irvine, Craig Goodwin, and Mitchell Duke, who made a huge impact in the World Cup, will once again be instrumental. Duke will lead the line yet again and his recent form is impressive, as he has scored thrice in the last four games for his country.

The team also has a few promising young talents, with Jordan Bos and Samuel Silvera standing out. Bos, a left-back, has been outstanding for Melbourne City FC in the past two seasons, earning a move to Europe with Belgian club Westerlo. Silvera, who made his debut for Australia in September, currently plays for Championship club Middlesborough and is likely to partner with Duke in the Asian Cup.

Australia’s head-to-head record against India

Several encounters between India and Australia date back to the 1930s. In the five friendlies played in Australia back in 1938, India secured one victory, while the Socceroos emerged victorious in three games.

The teams met again in the 1956 Olympics during India’s Golden Era, where the Blue Tigers dominated Australia with a resounding 7-1 victory in Sydney. Subsequently, they faced each other after a 25-year gap in the King’s Cup and then again in the 2011 Asian Cup, where Australia beat India on both occasions.

Notably, the 2011 group stage match witnessed Australia winning by a 4-0 margin, with former Jamshedpur FC striker Tim Cahill scoring a brace. Overall, India have won twice, while Australia have won five times in eight games between the two teams.