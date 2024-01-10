All you need to know about India's opponents Uzbekistan in the AFC Asian Cup 2024

India’s quest to achieve a place in the knockout rounds of the AFC Asian Cup poses a formidable challenge, considering the quality of their opponents – Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

The Blue Tigers will kick off their campaign against the 2015 champions Australia, followed by a clash against the ever-improving Uzbekistan. The White Wolves are arguably the best team in Central Asia and recent performances have showcased their ability to compete against the best in the continent.

Uzbekistan are ranked 68th in the FIFA Rankings and ninth in Asia. They will be eager to overcome their disappointing exits in the past two editions, particularly given their noteworthy achievement in reaching the final four in 2011.

With their youth teams making significant waves in world football, including a historic U-20 Asian Cup triumph and a quarter-final appearance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2023, the senior team will undoubtedly look to cement their place in the final stages this time around.

There is, however, no doubt that India will face a significant challenge against Uzbekistan, especially after facing Australia in the first game.

Uzbekistan - Recent form

While Uzbekistan have excelled against lower-ranked opponents in recent times, they have struggled when facing the elite Asian teams.

However, the efforts of head coach Srecko Katanec, who has managed the likes of Slovenia (his home country), Iraq, and the UAE in the past, deserve recognition.

Appointed as Uzbekistan’s head coach in August 2021, Katanec has overseen the team’s significant progress and has won 18 of his 28 games so far. Recent standout performances include draws against higher-ranked opponents, Russia, Mexico, and Iran, the latter during the November 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

In 2023, they also secured victories against China (ranked 79), Turkmenistan (ranked 141), and Bolivia (ranked 85), while facing defeats against the USA and Iran. More recently, they won friendlies against the Kyrgyz Republic and Palestine leading up to their first match against Syria on January 13.

Uzbekistan are considered underdogs to go all the way in the Asian Cup and India will certainly have a difficult task on January 18.

Uzbekistan – Key players

Uzbekistan’s key defender and captain Eldor Shomurodov has been sidelined from the tournament due to an injury. Nevertheless, the White Wolves are stacked with talent throughout the squad.

The mantle could be picked up by emerging talents, including 19-year-old center-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who currently plies his trade at Ligue 1 club RC Lens. He could be at the heart of Uzbekisan’s defense in the absence of Shomurodov.

Another noteworthy talent is CSKA Moscow’s Abbosbek Fayzullaev. He was Uzbekistan’s hero in the under-20 Asian Cup finals, where he not only won the penalty that resulted in his side's victory but was also named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. While Fayzullaev may not secure a spot in the starting lineup, his impact from the bench could be critical.

Turning to experienced players, the trio upfront remains pivotal to Uzbekistan’s success. Jaloliddin Masharipov, who has been a consistent presence for the White Wolves since 2016, was named the captain of the side for this tournament.

Alongside him, Otabek Shukurov and Oston Urunov have the potential to pose a threat to any team in Asia. Urunov, in particular, is well-known among Indian supporters and Mumbai City FC players, when he played for Navbahor in the AFC Champions League and performed brilliantly.

Uzbekistan’s head-to-head record against India

India have a rather poor record against the White Wolves, having suffered four losses and two draws in their six encounters.

The first meeting was back in 1997 during the Nehru Gold Cup, which resulted in a 2-2 draw. India then faced three consecutive defeats the following year, starting with a 4-0 loss in a friendly, followed by a 2-0 setback in the 1998 Asian Games.

During the Asian Cup qualifier in 1999, the Blue Tigers, despite taking a 2-1 lead, succumbed to a 2-3 defeat, as Uzbekistan scored twice in the final ten minutes. The most recent clash took place in the 2001 Merdeka Tournament, with India once again losing 2-1 to their opponents.