All you need to know about India's SAFF U-20 Championship campaign

The Blue Tigers will start their quest to conquer the title in the fourth edition of the SAFF U-20 Championship, where Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and host nation India will compete.

The competition kicked off on Monday, July 25, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, with two-time champions Nepal registering a comprehensive 4-0 victory against the Maldives. However, head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh's boys will start their campaign on Wednesday, July 27, against Bangladesh.

With the competition taking place in their own backyard, defending champions India are touted as the clear favorites. The SAFF U-20 Championship will serve as a preparation for the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers, which are set to take place in September.

Venkatesh said:

"It's always important to start any tournament on a positive note. Not only does it give you the confidence to iron out any early jitters, but it also gives you a momentum, which you can build on."

Meanwhile, Bangladesh kicked off their campaign with a victory against Sri Lanka. Mirajul Islam scored the lone goal of the game in the 71st minute. Bangladesh head coach and technical director Paul Smalley Thomas opined that India are going to be more competitive than the other teams at the South Asian level.

India's Fixtures for SAFF U-20 Championship

Bangladesh vs India (July 27, 4.00 pm IST)

India vs Sri Lanka (July 29, 4.00 pm IST)

Nepal vs India (July 31, 7.00 pm IST)

India vs Maldives (August 2, 7.00 pm IST)

Final (Group Champion 1 vs Group Champion 2) (August 5, 7.00 pm IST)

India's Squad for SAFF U-20 Championship

Only players born on or after 1 January 2003 are eligible to compete in the tournament. Each team had to register a squad of a minimum of 16 players and a maximum of 23 players with at least two goalkeepers.

Goalkeepers: Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari, Mohit Singh Dhami, Som Kumar.

Defenders: Amandeep, Halen Nongtdu, Bikash Yumnam, Sajad Hussain Parray, Raj Basfore, Brijesh Giri, Tankadhar Bag, Pritam Meetei Sorokhaibam.

Midfielders: Sibajit Singh Leimapokpam, Vibin Mohanan, Vinay Harji, Maheson Singh Tongbram, Sujit Singh, Harsh Sailesh Patre, Taison Singh Loitongbam, Macarton Louis Nickson.

Forwards: Gurkirat Singh, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Himanshu Jangra, Shubho Paul.

Head Coach: Shanmugam Venkatesh.

Where to watch India's matches in SAFF U-20 Championship

All the matches of the SAFF U-20 Championship 2022 will be live streamed on the Sportzworks YouTube channel and on the Eleven Sports platform.

