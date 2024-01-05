All you need to know about Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Fixtures, telecast details, and more

The Kalinga Super Cup, hosted in Odisha, will begin on January 24, with 16 teams vying for the trophy and a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2.

While all the 12 ISL teams have been given direct entry into the competition, only the top three teams from the I-League after December 24 will secure confirmed participation. The fourth and fifth-placed club from the second-tier league will lock horns in a single-leg playoff on January 8 to determine the final participant.

Suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Super Cup returned in 2023 with Odisha FC, headed by Clifford Miranda, reigning supreme over Bengaluru FC in the final and winning their first major title.

While the Juggernauts will be hungry to defend their title on home turf, there are plenty of heavyweights waiting for their shot at glory.

Group-stage draw for Kalinga Super Cup 2024

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and I-League 1.

Group B: Kerala Blasters FC, NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC, and I-League 2.

Group C: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, and I-League 3

Group D: FC Goa, Odisha FC, Bengaluru FC, and I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off).

Fixtures for Kalinga Super Cup 2024

After the playoff match on January 8 between the two I-League sides, East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in the opening match of the main tournament on January 9, followed by the clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC later on the same date.

The group stage matches will end on January 22, with the semi-finals on January 24 and 25. Meanwhile, the final will be held three days after the completion of the semi-finals.

Telecast and live stream details for Kalinga Super Cup 2024

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Wednesday the competition will be broadcast on JioCinema app and website. The Super Cup will be also available on the Sony Sports Network.