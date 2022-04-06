All you need to know about Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League 2022 campaign

Indian Super League giants Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will start their maiden AFC Champions League campaign with a clash against Saudi Arabia's Al-Shabab SC on April 8. The Islanders qualified for the coveted Asian club competition after conquering the ISL League Winners' Shield in the 2020-21 season.

Indian footballing fans will have their sights set on the Mumbai side given they are only the second ISL team to qualify for the tournament after FC Goa did so last year. FC Goa failed to register a single win (D3 L3), meaning no Indian team has ever won a game so far in the competition.

Des Buckingham's men have been drawn this year in Group B alongside Al-Jazira (UAE), Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia), and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya (Iraq).

Mumbai City FC have already traveled to Abu Dhabi for a two-week training camp in preparation for the competition. They've established a headquarters in Al Forsan before the first-team squad travels to Riyadh for their AFC Champions League group stage matches.

Mumbai City FC and their form on the pitch

After dominating and winning the 2020-21 edition of the competition, Mumbai City FC started this Indian Super League season as the clear favorites on paper. However, the Islanders seemingly lost the plot mid-season and suffered a humiliation when they failed to even qualify for the ISL playoffs.

The former champions could only finish fifth with 31 points from their 20 league matches and registered nine wins, four draws and seven losses.

However, representing India, the Mumbai-based side will be inspired to regroup and put forth their best foot forward in the tournament. The ISL outfit have already shown their quality as they edged past Al Ain FC and Al Hilal United in their two friendlies during the preparatory camp.

The Islanders won 2-1 against the UAE Pro League leaders, with goals from Ahmed Jahouh and Lalengmawia. Against the Al Lisaili-based team, MCFC scripted a 2-0 victory. Although the club friendlies are no indication of the level of competition Mumbai will face in the ACL, the victories would have bolstered their confidence heading into the tournament.

Mumbai City FC's Schedule in AFC Champions League 2022

Here are the fixtures for Mumbai City FC in the group stages of the 2022 AFC Champions League:

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Shabab - April 8

Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya vs Mumbai City FC - April 11

Al-Jazira vs Mumbai City FC - April 14

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Jazira - April 18

Al-Shabab vs Mumbai City FC - April 22

Mumbai City FC vs Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya - April 26

Mumbai City FC's AFC Champions League campaign: Livestreaming and Telecast details

All of Mumbai City FC's matches in the tournament will be telecast live on Star Sports 3. They can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

Mumbai City FC Squad for AFC Champions League 2022

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Ravi Kumar, Vikram Lakhbir Singh.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Desai.

Midfielders: Cassio Gabriel, Bradden Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowlin Borges, Vinit Rai, Naorem Tndomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Apuia Ralte.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Diego Mauricio, Lallianzuala Chhangte.

