All you need to know about the new Kerala Blasters Jersey ahead of the 2021-22 ISL season

The new Kerala Blasters jersey is one of the most innovative kits in the Indian Super League. The Tuskers planned a special campaign to design their third kit.

They launched a campaign to engage fans by asking them to design a third for the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. Kerala Blasters home kit is a well-known yellow outfit, while the away kit is black in color.

Fans submitted multiple designs for the third kit and Sumana Sainath, a 20-year old BSc student from Christ University, won the contest. His unique design holds significance as it pays homage to the frontline workers in our COVID-plagued country.

The Kerala Blasters jersey also upholds traditional values as well. It is white in color with a gold border on the neck and arm-sleeves. The white-and-gold color palette reflects "Kasavu Mundu" at its brightest.

The new Kerala Blasters jersey pays tribute to the frontline workers in the country

Upon close inspection, several tributes to frontline workers can be seen laden in the new Kerala Blasters jersey. Badges for police, brooms for sanitation workers, stethoscopes across the globe, and protective hands around the globe depict doctors and nurses in the new Kerala Blasters jersey.

It also has a map of Kerala, the Indian flag, swords molded as tuskers and a white dove, symbolizing peace and protection.

Sumana happy to have honored our national heroes via the new Kerala Blasters jersey

The new Kerala Blasters jersey was designed by a 20-year-old student

Speaking about her experience of designing the jersey and being chosen as the winner, Sumana said:

"From designing the jersey as a salute to our heroes during the pandemic to winning the competition, this journey with Kerala Blasters FC will remain unforgettable."

The 20-year-old student added:

"To have contributed something as big as a jersey design to the best and one of the most passionate fan base ever, will certainly remain a highlight in my life. I would like to thank the entire team at KBFC and fans for all the love. Above all, a big thank you to our warriors, who are bravely fighting day and night against COVID. I wish the best of health to all."

Kerala Blasters will play their first ISL 2021-21 match against ATK Mohun Bagan tonight at 7:30 pm IST.

