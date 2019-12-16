Alvito D’Cunha says he would have liked it if La Liga made an Indian footballer their brand ambassador

Alvito is a former team India footballer who also played in the 2002 World Cup qualifiers

Last week, the Indian cricket team’s opening batsman and vice-captain, Rohit Sharma became the new India brand ambassador of Spain’s top-division football league, La Liga. Ever since its launch in India two years ago, the league has been doing a wide range of promotional activities including La Liga Football Schools and a broadcast partnership with Facebook to provide all matches for free to its Indian users.

With cricket being the most popular sport in India, La Liga could not have looked beyond a famous Indian cricketer to have them promoted in India. However, they could have also opted to have Indian Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri as their ambassador. From one point of view, choosing a cricketer over a footballer could be perceived as a slight to Indian football.

Alvito D’Cunha, former India and East Bengal player, expressed his delight on Rohit being appointed as the league’s brand ambassador, but did not forget to mention that it wouldn’t have been a bad idea to have a famous Indian footballer in the same role.

Speaking to Sportskeeda at the launch of e-rickshaws in Kolkata, the 35-year-old said,

“A cricketer getting involved in football is a good thing… Cricketers, especially Indian cricketers are recognised well so that is why Rohit has been roped in. It is good to have both the sports merging. Rohit is an amazing batsman."

"But as a footballer I would have liked it if an Indian footballer was made the brand ambassador. Maybe Chhetri. But everyone has a different way of thinking. The way Rohit has been playing….he is known as the Hitman…so his performances have earned him the ambassador title.”