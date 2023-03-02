Analyzing ATK Mohun Bagan's ISL 2022-23 season so far 

Second, third, and third: These are ATK Mohun Bagan’s league-stage positions over the past three years. Yet, for all their consistency, they have watched Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC lift the Indian Super League trophy with a hint of dismay.

But despite a couple of rude awakenings this season, the Mariners are once again in the thick of the action and have a shot at glory.

Following consecutive wins against Kerala Blasters and their fierce rivals East Bengal, ATK Mohun Bagan finished third with 34 points to their name. They will face Odisha FC in a decisive playoff tie at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, March 4th.

Despite being some distance behind the top two sides in terms of points, the Kolkata giants have looked like a solid outfit for the majority of the season.

Furthermore, following the injuries to several key players, including Joni Kauko, Florentin Pogba, and Deepak Tangri, ATK Mohun Bagan have added fresh and experienced faces to the squad in the winter transfer window, which certainly came to their rescue towards the back end of the season.

Juan Fernando's methods have also been questioned, but the Spanish tactician has stuck to his approach and it has arguably paid dividends. On that note, let's take a look at their season thus far, their strengths and weaknesses in what could finally prove to be the season where they lift the coveted silverware.

ATK Mohun Bagan – Style of play and season so far

Ferrando’s side were free-flowing and scored the third-most goals in the league last season. This season, however, has been a different story due to various reasons.

Nonetheless, he has continued with a 4-2-3-1 formation on paper, which shifts into an asymmetrical 3-2-5 shape when the Mariners have the ball. The back four, which includes Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, and Subhasish Bose, have largely remained consistent throughout the season.

Asish has been a potent force from right back and as a result, Ferrando has given him the license to push forward and hold the width. Meanwhile, Bose usually stays deeper, forming a back three.

Joni Kauko and Deepak Tangri began the season as double pivots in front of the defense, providing the team with a stable base. The two midfielders are often positioned in close proximity to enable short passes between them and keep the game moving.

Image Credits: Hotstar

While the left-winger (Ashique Kuruniyan) usually maintains the width, the likes of Dimitri Petraros, Hugo Boumous, and Manvir Singh are given the freedom to rotate in the middle of the park.

Manvir, who is well-known for his movement in the penalty box, drifts inside from the right flank, allowing Petratos the freedom to roam.

ATK Mohun Bagan's forwards rotating their positions (Image Credits: Hotstar)

Ferrando's decision to transition from a centre-forward who remains focused on scoring goals, to a striker who can drop deeper and linkup play has been questioned at times. Nevertheless, Petratos’ inclusion has created more dynamism in the team.

As far as attacking patterns go, the Mariners look to create overloads on one side before switching the play to the other. They aim to drag their opponents to isolate the far-sided winger against the opposing full-back.

ATK Mohun Bagan have five players including Petratos, who drifts towards the ball. This drags East Bengal players towards the ball and Ashique Kuruniyan is isolated on the far side and in a one-versus-one situation against the full-back (Image Credits: Hotstar)

Additionally, their wide players constantly make third-man runs, which catches their opponents by surprise. Boumous is usually the player who draws attention from his markers. Below, he receives the ball wide and drags two players with him, which creates space for Ashique.

Image Credits: (Hotstar)

The Frenchman passes to Gallego, who lays a first-time ball to Ashique in space. This has been a key feature of Juan Ferrando’s side, as they utilize this pattern on both the flanks.

Image Credits: Hotstar

Injuries to Kauko, Tangri, and Manvir Singh have resulted in a few changes in shape, but the attacking principles have remained the same regardless of the replacements. Carl McHugh and Glan Martins have slotted into the double pivot role, while Liston Colaco has featured in Manvir Singh’s spot.

Strengths

ATK Mohun Bagan’s defense has certainly grabbed the headlines this campaign. They have the second-best defensive record in the league (only behind Hyderabad FC), conceding just 17 goals so far.

Moreover, they have kept nine cleansheets (second best in the league) and their expected goals conceded (xGA) lies at 21.3, with only Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC conceding fewer.

Their defensive success has largely been down to a stable back four alongside goalkeeper Vishal Kaith. Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, and Subhasish Bose are among the top ten players in the league in terms of interceptions, while Brendan Hamill has been a leader at the back.

Additionally, their communication and positional awareness has been another important part of their success. The passage below against FC Goa serves as a perfect example.

Asish Rai is caught higher up the pitch, which in turn, drags Kotal wider. He is, however, quick to react and communicates with midfielder Carl McHugh to cover his position. The entire team then shifts across to reduce the space and remain compact.

Image Credits: Hotstar

Meanwhile, on the attacking front, Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous have been in a league of their own. The former in particular performs various roles, as he drifts wider at times or drops deeper to provide a link between the defense and the attack. He also acts as a poacher when required and the stats display this as well.

Petratos has created the most chances in the league (51), while also taking the most shots this season (60). The Australian has sixteen goal contributions (nine goals, seven assists), with only FC Goa’s Noah Sadaoui having more.

ATK Mohun Bagan certainly benefits from having him and Boumous in the starting lineup because they appear to have a telepathic understanding at times. This is encouraging news for the Mariners, especially with top Indian players like Manvir Singh, Ashique and Liston Colaco around them.

Weakness

While ATK Mohun Bagan are one of the strongest sides on paper, the form of the Indian forwards has been questionable. Colaco has recorded 50 shots in total (9th highest in the league) but has only scored one, while Manvir Singh has just two goals to his name.

Petratos and Boumous have contributed 54% of their goals, which is a worrying sign for Ferrando. Besides, the Mariners have only netted 24 goals this season, thirteen fewer than last campaign, with only the bottom three sides having a lower tally.

OptaJeev @OptaJeev



#ATKMBKBFC #ATKMohunBagan #HeroISL #LetsFootball 47 - No player has created more chances in the ongoing @IndSuperLeague season than @atkmohunbaganfc 's Dimitri Petratos – 47; six of these chances have led to goals for the Mariners. Facilitator. 47 - No player has created more chances in the ongoing @IndSuperLeague season than @atkmohunbaganfc's Dimitri Petratos – 47; six of these chances have led to goals for the Mariners. Facilitator. #ATKMBKBFC #ATKMohunBagan #HeroISL #LetsFootball https://t.co/WOAQiiGrEC

The Kolkata giants tend to dominate possession, but they have become predictable as the season has progressed. Injuries to key players have undoubtedly contributed to their struggles, and new signing Federico Gallego has struggled to find his feet in an attacking role thus far.

However, with Boumous' return, they appear to have hit their stride again. The Mariners also have the experience of playing in knockout ties, which could prove to be a crucial factor.

Moreover, the home fans will be behind them against Odisha FC as they look to go one step further than the previous two seasons. All eyes will be on eventual glory, and anything less will be considered an underwhelming season.

