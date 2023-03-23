Anirudh Thapa's regal display against Myanmar and what it means for Igor Stimac's India ahead of the AFC Asian Cup

The return of the national team after a long hiatus, euphoric local crowds, high press from Igor Stimac's cavalry, and explosive wingers. The overall occasion and performance of the Indian men's senior team against Myanmar on Wednesday (March 22) garnered quite a bit of adoration all around.

However, amidst all the madness, there was a bit of virtuosity that was sprinkled all over the footballing canvas by a certain midfielder. That was Anirudh Thapa, the prideful owner of the No. 7 glazing Blue tricot.

Born in Dehradun, fostered by Chennai and adored across the country, Thapa became the country's top footballing prodigy at 20. Yet, it hasn't been all hunky-dory for the now 25-year-old since bursting onto the scene in the Indian Super League.

Impregnated by inconsistency, Thapa has often failed to stand up to the unfathomable expectations that rest on his shoulders. However, he's not a regular customer when it comes to his footballing arsenal. Wednesday night was just a reminder of the same.

The Blue Tigers thoroughly dominated Myanmar in the opening match of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament on Wednesday. Breaking the deadlock, though, was a different challenge altogether.

Veteran striker Sunil Chhetri squandered opportunity after opportunity and India seemed destined to walk into the half-time break level on terms. But a scramble from the Myanmar defense inside their own box allowed Anirudh Thapa to capitalize on the lapse and give India the lead.

However, it wasn't just his goal contribution that shone bright during the friendly encounter. Thapa was the driving force in the Indian midfield, a sight often missing over an underwhelming stretch of performances.

All eyes will be on Anirudh Thapa and his form in the upcoming ISL season

The 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) was an absolute nightmare for Chennaiyin FC. Then head coach Bozidar Bandovic was inclined to play an ultra-defensive brand of football that affected the gameplay of the players involved, particularly skipper Anirudh Thapa.

The former Minerva Punjab man was forced to play deeper in the middle of the park, often not getting the freedom that he's so adept at utilizing. His role also kept changing as the gaffer experimented with various positions.

Sometimes he popped up in attacking midfield. On other occasions, he was a number 8, and even a number 6. Coupled with his slump in form, the inconsistency of his roles affected his natural gameplay.

Thapa played just 45 minutes for India in the all-important AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers and was limited to the duty of warming the benches.

After the 2022 edition of the Durand Cup, where he scored two goals and assisted thrice for Chennaiyin, it seemed like his redemption arc was underway. However, the 25-year-old's return to form was halted by an injury that he suffered during only the fifth match of the ISL campaign.

After spending a considerable amount of time on the sidelines, Anirudh Thapa returned to the thick of the action midway through the season. He wasn't always the most effective campaigner in Thomas Brdaric's system, but did end the season well. This augurs well for the 2023-24 campaign should Brdaric stay.

The AFC Asian Cup 2023 commences early next year and Thapa will have to utilize the upcoming club season to get up to speed. Only then will he be able to exhibit his potential on the biggest international stage.

Why is Anirudh Thapa's form important for the Indian national team?

On Wednesday night, the Chennaiyin FC captain established why there are such humongous expectations resting on his shoulders. Anirudh Thapa is a unique footballer. It may not be that idiosyncratic when it comes to global football levels, but he's definitely instrumental in how this current Indian setup functions.

If you want a bit of attacking flair in the final third, call Brandon Fernandes. If you need a driving force in the middle, young gun Rohit Kumar is the man. If you need some intense pressing and tackling, Suresh Singh Wangjam is the answer.

But if you need a little bit of all that and more, Anirudh Thapa takes the cake all day long!

Thapa has the ability to mould his gameplay according to the needs of the team. There's a bit of razzle-dazzle about him, a lot of grafting, and most importantly, efficiency. Not only did he score the winner against Myanmar on Wednesday, but constantly recycled possession and spread the game out to the flanks.

In Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Ritwik Kumar Das, the Blue Tigers have some quality options out wide. Thapa can switch possessions and exploit passing channels from deep, making him invaluable to this Indian midfield.

Will it all come to fruition in the AFC Asian Cup 2023? We can only hope for now.

