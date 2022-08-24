Army Red FT 0-0 Neroca FC: Orange Brigade Player ratings from tightly contested draw | 2022 Durand Cup

Neroca FC and Army Red FT played out a feisty draw in their 2022 Durand Cup clash at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium on Wednesday (August 24).

Neither team created enough chances in the first half, with much of the battle taking place in midfield. Army Red came out flying in the second half, forcing a couple of early blocks from the Orange Brigade.

However, they soon dropped back and tried to hit their opponents on the counter, which almost came to fruition on a couple of occasions. Neroca fashioned multiple good chances to score but were let down by their finishing, with both teams deservedly taking a share of the spoils.

Here are the player ratings for the I-League side from the match:

Poirei Soram - 6/10

Soram didn't have much to do and was tidy with his passing on his way to a comfortable shutout.

Lallenmang Sitlhou - 7/10

Sitlhou could've had an assist in the first half, but his fantastic cross was just out of Thomyo Shimray's reach. He created another good chance for Lunminlen Haokip, who forced a save from the Army Red keeper.

Thokchom James Singh - 7/10

James Singh was solid at the back and helped Neroca thwart Army Red whenever they sent balls into the box.

Paogoumang Singson - 6.5/10

Singson complemented James Singh well and was good in the air, though his long passes needed to be more accurate.

Aimol Reamsochung - 6/10

Reamsochung didn't offer too much going forward and was caught a little too narrow at times, but did decently otherwise.

Johnychand Singh - 6.5/10

Johnychand Singh saw a shot blocked in the first half and then made a key block of his own barely minutes after the break. He worked hard defensively to help Neroca weather the Army Red storm in the second half.

Tondomba Singh - 6/10

Tondomba Singh helped his side retain possession in midfield but needed more incision to break Army Red's midfield line.

Tanva Ragui - 6.5/10

Ragui was too deep in the first half before slowly getting into his element after the break. The midfielder's runs and willingness to receive the ball up dangerous areas helped Neroca and he also forced a decent save from the opposition keeper.

Lunminlen Haokip - 7/10

Haokip saw an effort saved in the first half before creating two glorious chances in the second half. He first cut in on his right and tried to curl the ball in but shot wide, before setting up Shimray with a glorious cross that the winger volleyed over. However, he also skied an excellent chance late on.

Haokip should've also won a penalty in the first half when the Army Red goalkeeper seemed to knee him in the back.

John Chidi - 6/10

Chidi often dropped deep to help Neroca crowd Army Red's midfield but couldn't do much when he got into areas in and around the box.

Thomyo Shimray - 6.5/10

Shimray set up a glorious chance for Haokip late in the game but the left-winger skied it from inside the box. Prior to that, he acrobatically attempted to score from Haokip's cross but put it wide. Shimray did post some threat to the Army Red defense but needs to work on his final product.

Substitutes

Thiago Santos - 6/10

Santos helped Neroca send more bodies forward but ultimately couldn't change the result of the match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury