Assam Rifles vs Army Red preview, prediction, line-ups and more | Durand Cup 2021

The Assam Rifles football team take on the Army Red football team in a Durand Cup Group D encounter. Assam Rifles return to action after reclaiming the Assam Rifles Invitational Cup. The Army Reds will play their first official competition in two years.

Assam Rifles played Lawmali in the Assam Rifles Invitational Cup final in March at the Assam Rifles Ground in Shillong. The paramilitary side edged the Meghalaya-based club with a 3-2 scoreline in extra time. Santa Singh's 116th minute strike allowed the Rifles to reclaim their own invitational competition after a gap of four years.

Army Red, on the contrary, have not taken the field as a unit in any official competition since the 2019 Durand Cup in Kolkata. The jawans drew with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC after succumbing to a defeat at East Bengal in the group stages. The military side have been participating in inter-unit games and squadron events ever since.

Assam Rifles vs Army Red: Durand Cup Group

The two military teams have been drawn in Group D alongside Gokulam Kerala FC and Hyderabad FC. Gokulam Kerala FC won the 2020-21 I-League while Hyderabad FC finished fifth in the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

Assam Rifles vs Army Red: Durand Cup Predicted Line-ups

Assam Rifles: Kevikielie Pienyu (GK), Arjun Singh, David Lalringchanna, Gagan Kalyan, Johny Muanpuia, Klainbor Khongsit, Mangminlen Haokip, Paominsei Haokip, Roger Singh, Sukumar Narjinary, Torres Meinam

Army Red: Tajuddin (GK), Neyas Nasar, Zothanpuia, Pardeep Kumar, Kamardeep Singh, Suresh Meitei, Christopher Kamei, Sunil Shrestha, Diganta Khaddar, Bikash Thapa, Shaik Muzeeb

Assam Rifles vs Army Red: Where to watch

The game will be streamed from 02:55 PM onwards on 9th September via AddaTimes. The service is a paid subscription.

Assam Rifles (in green) and Borbheta players in action in Tezpur. (Image: UB Photos)

Assam Rifles vs Army Red: Durand Cup Prediction

While the Assam Rifles have played as a unit in invitational cups and tournaments in the recent past, the Army Reds will come into the game as firm favorites due to better exposure and training facilities in the Indian Army.

The Army Reds are one of the four core teams to participate in every Durand Cup competition and possess vital experience to overcome the Assam Rifles challenge.

Prediction: Assam Rifles 0-2 Army Red

