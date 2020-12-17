ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Mariners secure yet another late win | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan scored late to clinch all three points with a 1-0 win against FC Goa in Match 30 of the Indian Super League (ISL). Roy Krishna converted a penalty kick in the 85th minute to give the Mariners the win.

Here is how the players from both teams fared in today's ISL encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6/10

Arindam was largely secure in between the sticks and did all that was asked of him. He was not tested as much as he would have expected to be tested by the FC Goa attack.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

One knows what to expect from Pritam Kotal by now, as he yet again did well on the right side of the defence. He was caught high up the pitch on a few occasions, but his teammates did well to bail him out of those situations.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

It was another rock-solid performance from Jhingan, who was at his usual best at winning physical battles. His anticipation skills about where the next play was going to come from, were spot-on. He is invaluable to this ATK Mohun Bagan side.

Tiri - 7.5/10

Like Jhingan, Tiri too had a solid performance playing as a part of the three centre-backs. His performance was even more impressive, considering the fact that he was given a yellow card early in the match. But he was able to put in a calculated shift despite that.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose did well and won his individual battles against the FC Goa attack. He could have been more efficient in the attack though.

Carl McHugh - 8/10

The best performer for ATK Mohun Bagan on the day, Carl McHugh was simply everywhere on the pitch. His ability to initiate attacks and yet fulfil defensive duties was a quality to behold.

Pronay Halder - 6.5/10

Halder has not got the kind of game time he would have wanted this season, but it's safe to say that he took his opportunity today. He was reliable in possession and lost out on a higher rating only because of a couple of clumsy tackles.

Jayesh Rane - 6/10

Jayesh Rane brings bags of energy to this ATK Mohun Bagan team. For the duration he was on the pitch, he effectively led the counter-press against FC Goa. However, he needs to be more creative when the ball actually does land to him.

Manvir Singh - 7/10

The more Manvir Singh plays this season, the more he impresses. For a player as tall as he is, Singh possesses both pace and finesse. He has a bright future ahead of him.

David Williams - 7/10

Williams almost opened the scoring for ATK Mohun Bagan with a shot from outside the box that hit the post. Even apart from that, he was full of energy and confidence. The Australian is an asset to his team when he plays like that.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

After looking like he had been kept quiet by the FC Goa defense the whole game, Krishna won and converted the penalty that gave his team all three points.

Substitutes

Edu Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia was decent in his cameo on the pitch, and aside from being an attacking threat, also worked hard in defense.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Mohammad Nawaz - 6.5/10

One of the things that Mohammad Nawaz has been criticized for is being error-prone. Although he did not show that today, he was unlucky to have not kept his clean sheet, despite guessing the direction of Roy Krishna's penalty right.

Seriton Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes was on the money for most of the match. But like the ATKMB full-backs, he was caught out of position from time to time.

James Donachie - 7/10

In a game of fine margins, James Donachie was unlucky to have ended up on the losing side. He had a good game at the heart of the defense for FC Goa and dealt with the threat of Roy Krishna well.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6/10

If Gonzalez carries on repeating the performance he gave for FC Goa today, his stock will only rise in the eyes of coach Juan Ferrando.

Saviour Gama - 7/10

Saviour Gama has possibly been one of the revelations of the ISL this season, with the young Indian impressing everyone with his high-energy displays. His shot from the distance stung the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan keeper Arindam Bhattacharya towards the end of the match.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7/10

Lenny Rodrigues is rarely anything below a 7/10 when he steps on to the football pitch. Strong in possession, he would be able to take his game to the next level if only he had more in his arsenal to be creative.

Edu Bedia - 6/10

It is safe to say Bedia had an off-day by his own lofty standards. However, he still manages to get a 6/10 for the beautiful through balls he played to Igor Angulo.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel did not leave his mark over the match the way he and his coach would have desired. He gave possession away cheaply. He needs to improve on that aspect if he is to retain a starting spot in the team.

Alberto Noguera - 5.5/10

Noguera's performance was nothing of note, and coach Juan Ferrando would expect improvements.

Alexander Jesuraj - 7/10

Jesuraj was one of the unsung heroes of FC Goa's performance. He made up for his relatively awkward style on the ball with effective off-the-ball work. In a team sport like football, that is all that matters.

Igor Angulo - 6/10

Angulo drifted in and out of the game for long periods, as he found himself isolated on quite a few occasions. While this is no fault of his own, he hopes to benefit from the presence of more creative players behind him in the coming matches.

Substitutes

Brandon Fernandes - 6/10

Brought on with just about 25 minutes to go, Brandon did not have the impact on a match that he usually does. He needs to start the next game for FC Goa's fluent creative style to take flight.

Aiban Dohling - 5/10

Simply by virtue of giving away a penalty after a rash challenge which changed the course of the match, Aiban Dohling gets the lowest rating.