ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Odisha FC: Player ratings as late Roy Krishna goal gives Mariners all three points | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan pulled off a dramatic win against Odisha FC in match 15 of the ISL on Thursday as Roy Krishna's late winner gave the Mariners all three points.

Here is how the players fared in the ISL encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 5/10

Arindam Bhattacharya did not have much to do during the match, but he was called into action on a couple of occasions. In particular, he could have dealt better with a long-range shot from Cole Alexander, and his defense played a massive part in him walking away with a clean sheet. He is counted among the better keeper in the ISL and needs to justify that tag.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Pritam Kotal gave as solid a performance as he usually does,but looked visibly tired towards the end of the match due to the hot and humid conditions. In his role as the right center-back, he communicated well with Prabir Das ahead of him.

Tiri - 8/10

What can be said about Tiri that hasn't already been said before? He was at the heart of every defensive action that ATK Mohun Bagan were involved in, and his positional qualities once again came to the fore in this ISL match.

Sandesh Jhingan - 8/10

Jhingan's string of consistent performances from the start of the ISL continued with yet another assured outing at the back. He played a significant part in ATK Mohun Bagan bagging the winning goal late in the match with his square header falling to Roy Krishna who made no mistake in directing it towards the goal.

Prabir Das - 7.5/10

Prabir Das makes the entire right side of ATK Mohun Bagan's attack tick with his tireless running down the flanks and he did exactly that in today's match. He should have been awarded a penalty when he was brought down clumsily in the box by Hendry Antonay, and deservedly ended up on the winning side eventually.

Subhasish Bose - 7/10

Subhasish Bose dealt well with the right side of Odisha FC's attack. In particular, he positioned himself well against the overlapping runs of Shubham Sarangi and was always switched on.

Javier Hernandez - 7/10

Hernandez made the ATK Mohun Bagan midfield tick. He combined well with Carl McHugh and Jayesh Rane, and spread the ball well to the wide duo of Prabir Das and Subasish Bose.

Carl McHugh - 8/10

Carl McHugh was the best midfield player for ATK Mohun Bagan on the day, and that isn't the first or last time you're likely to hear that in the ISL. McHugh bases his game around sacrificing himself for the good of the team, and once again ran tirelessly to provide cover for the three center-backs. An influential performance.

Jayesh Rane - 6.5/10

Jayesh Rane will never be too flashy in a three-man midfield, and that was on display when he lined up with Javier Hernandez and Carl McHugh by his side. However, the Indian still executed his role of breaking up the play efficiently. He was substituted before the 70th-minute mark for Bradden Inman.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Singh got his start after scoring in ATK Mohun Bagan's last match, and worked as a good foil alongside Roy Krishna to give the Odisha defense some problems early on. 65 minutes was enough for him on the pitch, as he was replaced by Glan Martins on that mark.

Roy Krishna - 7.5/10

Krishna ambled along the front of the pitch for majority of the game, blew the couple of chances he had in the match, before popping up with a winner with virtually the last kick of the ball. That's what top strikers do, and Krishna once again demonstrated why he is among the best in the league.

Substitutes -

Bradden Inman - 6.5/10

Inman was tidy in possession and got forward whenever given the chance, although he could have done better with his shooting on a couple of opportunities. That can be overlooked considering he has not got much game time till now.

Glan Martins - N/A

SK Sahil - N/A

Odisha FC Player Ratings

Kamaljit Singh - 4.5/10

Kamaljit Singh did not get tested too much owing to the nature of the match with ATK Mohun Bagan not registering too many shots on target. However, as is the case with modern goalkeeping, he needs to work on his skills with the ball at his feet. He had a couple of nervy moments early in the first half.

Shubham Sarangi - 6.5/10

It has been refreshing to see young right-back Shubham Sarangi establish his presence in the Odisha FC first team. He worked hard in defense, and gave it his all while going up the field. He just needed to find that extra bit of quality on his crosses to give the likes of Onwu and Diego Maurico more service from the flank.

Steven Taylor - 8.5/10

Steven Taylor showed why coach Stuart Baxter has given him the captain's armband with a commanding performance where he did not put a foot wrong. If he continues with these performances he will definitely be counted among the best defenders in the league.

Jacob Tratt - 7/10

Jacob Tratt had a golden opportunity to put Odisha FC in the lead early in the first half when he got a free header in front of the goal. However, he pulled it wide, and the story of the match then unfolded the way it did. He fulfilled his role but that miss will weigh on his mind for some time to come.

Hendry Antonay - 6.5/10

One thing that no one can fault the young Indian players for in this Odisha FC team is fitness. Hendry Antonay has that in abundance. What he needs to work on is his tackling, as he was lucky to escape with a penalty call on Prabir Das in the second half.

Gaurav Bora - 7/10

Along with Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora performed the same role as one of the two holding midfielders. Besides his ability to spray the ball around with metronomic precision, Bora also displayed strong game-sense when a couple of tactical fouls that he made stopped ATK Mohun Bagan's attacks.

Cole Alexander - 8.5/10

The best player on the pitch for Odisha FC today, Cole Alexander did everything you would want from a central defensive midfielder. He was strong while tackling, never gave up on seemingly lost causes on the pitch, and had a pop from range a couple of times too. He will be one of Odisha's most crucial players this season,

Nandhakumar Sekar - 6/10

As talented as Nandha is on his day, today wasn't that day. His shooting was off the mark, he overran the ball on multiple occasions, and lost possession on more occasions than one can count. A forgettable day for him.

Laishram Singh - 5.5/10

Laishram Singh needed to be more composed on the ball today. He found himself in good crossing positions, but only managed to overhit the ball. Along with Nandha, he was a weak link in the Odisha attack.

Marcelinho - 6/10

Marcelinho drifted in and out of the game like he so often has done in the recent past, but still always managed to look like a threat when one least expected it. He was substituted in the 67th minute for Samuel Lalmuanpuia in what was a tactical change.

Diego Mauricio - 6.5/10

Deigo Maurico got his first start of the tournament after being the man who dragged Odisha back into the game in their last match when they were two goals down. He was industrious and the only thing missing from his game was a goal. Gave way to Manuel Onwu before the 70th-minute mark.

Substitutes -

Samuel Lalmuanpuia - 6.5/10

Samuel did excellently as a replacement for Marcelinho in the second half, and linked up well with both Manuel Onwu in front of him and Cole Alexander behind him. Laid off a ball for Alexander that tested the keeper, and overall showed signs of promise. Will do well this season in the ISL if given game-time.

Manuel Onwu - 6/10

Did not get the service he would have desired from the flanks to make an impact after replacing Diego Mauricio in the second half.