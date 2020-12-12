ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as the Nizams stay unbeaten | ISL 2020-21

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC played out a closely-fought 1-1 draw in Match 24 of the Indian Super League (ISL). ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 54th minute when Manvir Singh scored a superb goal.

However eleven minutes later, Hyderabad FC levelled the score when Nikhil Poojary was brought down inside the box by Manvir Singh. Joao Victor converted the spot kick to bring the score to 1-1.

Here is how players from both teams fared today.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharya - 6.5/10

The ATK Mohun Bagan custodian would have loved another clean sheet, but he will be happy with his performance. The player pulled off some very good saves against a solid Hyderabad FC side.

Prabir Das - 6.5/10

Das had yet another impressive outing on both sides of the pitch. He made overlapping runs down the wing and was clinical in the defence.

Pritam Kotal - 6/10

The defender had yet another good game and completed the second-most passes for his side.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

The Indian defender had a good performance. Other than a couple of sloppy incidents, Jhingan looked solid. He made the most clearances by any player tonight.

Sumit Rathi - 5/10

Surely more was expected from Sumit Rathi. However, tonight wasn't his day with the player failing to impress.

Bradden Inman - 5/10

The Australian failed to cause any sort of trouble to Hyderabad FC. Inman is still struggling to settle into the ISL. The midfielder made a total of just eight passes before he was substituted at half-time.

Glan Martins - 6/10

Glan Martins was great defensively, putting up a total of eight tackles. However, he was also involved in half that many number of fouls.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

Carl McHugh had a decent game, but was not able to create much impact.

Edu Garcia - 5.5/10

Garcia created a couple of chances, but made no other major contributions in the attack.

Manvir Singh - 7.5/10

Manvir Singh was one of the key players for ATK Mohun Bagan on the pitch today. Singh got a goal to his name, and was seen charging on to the posts with great intensity throughout the match.

Roy Krishna - 6.5/10

For the first time in ISL 2020-21, Roy Krishna did not get his name on the scoring sheet. The Fijian had very little of the ball and did not fare well — something that is not expected from a striker of his quality.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Subrata Paul - 6.5/10

The Hyderabad FC captain did concede a goal. But he also made six saves, some of which were crucial for his side.

Asish Rai - 7/10

The right-back was clinical on the right flank of Hyderabad FC. Rai had the most touches on the ball for Hyderabad FC.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10

Onaindia was one of two foreign players in the Hyderabad FC starting XI tonight. He did well in defence, alongside Chinglensana Singh as the Nizams picked up a vital point.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Singh was solid at the back tonight. He had the second-most clearances in the game, only behind the notable Sandesh Jhingan.

Akash Mishra - 7/10

The 19-year-old has impressed in almost every game he has played in this ISL season. Today was no exception.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6.5/10

Chakrabarti had yet another typical game where he went about his duties in the midfield, passing the ball around and opening up spaces.

Joao Victor - 7.5/10

Victor scored from the penalty to help Hyderabad FC draw the game. The Brazilian was the key in the Hyderabad FC midfield and was a genuine threat for the ATK Mohun Bagan defence.

Hitesh Sharma - 6/10

Hitesh played a good role defensively for the side. He is an exciting talent and one to keep an eye on.

Nikhil Poojary - 5.5/10

Nikhil Poojary did not have the best of games tonight, but created a couple of goal-scoring opportunities. He will look to come back stronger in the next game.

Halicharan Narzary - 7/10

The winger got himself into great positions and created some goal-scoring opportunities.

Liston Colaco - 7.5/10

Liston Colaco had a great game and was awarded the Hero of the Match Award.