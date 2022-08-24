ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Mumbai City FC: Player Ratings from engaging draw | 2022 Durand Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the 2022 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday, August 24.

The Mariners were the better team for much of the game and caught the Islanders off-guard with a brilliant start. They pressed high up the pitch, pinned back Mumbai City's midfielders and attacked the flanks as well.

ATK Mohun Bagan even hit the post inside the opening five minutes through Liston Colaco. However, they had to wait until the 40th minute to get on the scoresheet as Colaco converted from close range after Phurba Lachenpa spilled a cross.

The Islanders wrestled back some control in the second half, but the Mariners looked comfortable. Des Buckingham then chose to throw on Jorge Pereyra Diaz, who scored moments later to bring Mumbai City back level in the 73rd minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan created a few chances after that but couldn't take them and will be a little disappointed not to have gotten all three points.

Here are the player ratings for both Indian Super League heavyweights from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith looked comfortable with his handling, making a couple of good saves, but still seemed to rush his distribution, which definitely needs improvement. He was comprehensively beaten for Pereyra Diaz's goal.

Subhasish Bose - 7/10

Bose put in an excellent display on the left side of the back three and was locked in defensively, which allowed Ashique Kuruniyan to venture forward with confidence.

Florentin Pogba - 6.5/10

Pogba had a couple of nervy moments and misplaced his passes but looked solid otherwise.

Pritam Kotal - 7/10

Kotal came up with a fantastic early block to deny Bipin Singh and was a rock at the back with able assistance from Asish Rai. However, he let Pereyra Diaz sneak in behind him for Mumbai City's goal.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 7/10

Kuruniyan was a constant threat on the left flank and combined well with both Colaco and Hugo Boumous. He forced an excellent block from Bheke in the first half but missed a good chance early in the second period, but was very good overall.

Carl McHugh - 7.5/10

McHugh dictated play with his exquisite passing from defensive midfield while also dropping deeper to help defend when Mumbai City ramped up the pressure. He was key to most of the good moves ATK Mohun Bagan put together.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10

Tangri's work-rate was key for ATK Mohun Bagan as it allowed McHugh to orchestrate play from deep.

Joni Kauko - 8/10

Kauko played a crucial role in ATK Mohun Bagan's goal, slipping Rai in with a neat pass. He also created a few more chances that his side wasted and helped draw Mumbai City's defense to the center to give his side's full-backs more space to attack.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Rai's fizzing cross eventually led to Colaco's goal following a goalkeeping error. He put in his customary workhorse performance once again, though he was caught out on a couple of occasions.

Liston Colaco - 7/10

Colaco hit the post early on with a near-perfect shot before finding the net in the 40th minute with an opportune strike from unmissable range. Mumbai City struggled to deal with him and his link-up play with Boumous was excellent.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous constantly took Mumbai City's midfield on while helping his side move the ball forward with several short passes. He also did his bit defensively in an impressive display.

Substitutes

Kiyan Nassiri - 6.5/10

Nassiri created a good chance for Manvir Singh late on, which he wasted, and looked sharp throughout.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh forced a good save from Lachenpa but was wasteful otherwise.

Lenny Rodrigues - 6/10

Rodrigues helped ATK Mohun Bagan protect the ball better after a period of sustained Mumbai City pressure.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Halder misplaced a few passes but played his part in a couple of promising moves.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 5/10

Hnamte sent in one cross that was cleared by the first man and didn't do much else.

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10

Lachenpa made a howler for Colaco's goal but also came up with a good save to deny Manvir Singh while his distribution was excellent.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 5.5/10

Dakshinamurthy made a couple of crucial tackles in both halves but was often dragged too narrow as ATK Mohun Bagan attacked down the flanks.

Rostyn Griffiths - 7/10

Griffiths was easily the best out of Mumbai City's defenders. His block to deny Colaco in the second half was excellent and he won his aerial duels with relative ease.

Rahul Bheke - 6/10

Bheke made a key block in the initial stages and also came close to scoring with a header but was substituted inside half-an-hour after picking up an injury.

Amey Ranawade - 6/10

Ranawade linked up well with Vikram Pratap Singh on one occasion but was caught too narrow at times as ATK Mohun Bagan attacked the flanks.

Alberto Noguera - 6/10

Noguera struggled to beat the Mariners' press initially but improved in the second half to string together some good passes.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte, as always, received the ball in dangerous areas and tried to move Mumbai City forward against ATK Mohun Bagan's relentless press. He was, however, caught napping on the ball on a couple of occasions near his own box which luckily went unpunished.

Ahmed Jahouh - 5/10

Jahouh endured an off day for Mumbai City. His passes lacked their usual accuracy and his set-piece deliveries were easily dealt with by the Mariners.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin Singh forced a good block from Kotal and a decent save from Kaith, but his decision-making in the final third apart from that was extremely erratic.

Greg Stewart - 6/10

The decision to play Stewart as a false 9 backfired as ATK Mohun Bagan cut most of his supply lines. He played much better when Pereyra Diaz was making runs ahead of him in the second half.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 5/10

Pratap Singh was kept quiet by Bose down the right and had little impact on the match before being substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Mehtab Singh - 6/10

Mehtab Singh made a couple of unnecessary fouls and was troubled by Colaco's pace at times but did a decent job otherwise.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6/10

Chhangte's pace certainly helped Mumbai City in transition but he couldn't get into the box as often as he would've liked.

Sanjeev Stalin - 7/10

Stalin sent in an absolute peach of a cross for Pereyra Diaz to level things up. He was an instant improvement on Ranawade and did well defensively as well.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7.5/10

Pereyra Diaz scored with an instinctive header across goal to level things up for his side. The forward's direct runs caused some problems for the ATK Mohun Bagan defense and he has made his case to start the next match for the Mumbai outfit.

