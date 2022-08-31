ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 Indian Navy FT: Mariners' Player Ratings from comfortable win | 2022 Durand Cup

ATK Mohun Bagan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Indian Navy FT at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the 2022 Durand Cup on Wednesday (August 31).

Lenny Rodrigues scored the opener with a sweeping finish following a good pass in the box from Md Fardin Ali Molla in the 18th minute. Fardin was involved once again for the Mariners' second goal, slipping Kiyan Nassiri through with an excellent defense-splitting pass.

Nassiri took a touch before scooping the ball over the Indian Navy custodian to make it 2-0.

ATK Mohun Bagan took their foot off the pedal in the second half, which allowed Navy to carve out a few good chances. However, Juan Ferrando's side ultimately held on to take all three points.

Here are the Mariners' player ratings from this 2022 Durand Cup fixture:

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith had very little to do in the first 45 minutes and was substituted at half-time.

Sumit Rathi - 7/10

Rathi looked comfortable on the ball and made a few important clearances in the second half.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal struggled with a couple of aerial duels but was largely untroubled before being replaced at half-time.

Deepak Tangri - 6/10

Tangri misplaced a few passes in the first half but improved after the break to help protect ATK Mohun Bagan's clean sheet.

Ravi Rana - 7/10

In addition to contributing defensively, Rana also made several darting runs forward. He did well to keep the ball in play in the build-up to one of ATK Mohun Bagan's best chances of the game and also struck the crossbar in the second half.

Lalrinliana Hnamte - 6.5/10

Hnamte sent in a couple of decent crosses that were easily cleared in the first half. He seemed to take the backseat after the break and resorted to playing simpler passes with his side in a comfortable position.

Lenny Rodrigues - 7.5/10

Rodrigues took his goal well, showing excellent close control to hold the ball amidst pressure from two defenders before firing into the bottom corner. He also recycled possession well and forced a fingertip save from the Indian Navy goalkeeper.

Abhishek Suryawanshi - 6.5/10

Suryawanshi did a decent job in midfield but gave the ball away on a couple of occasions and was also needlessly booked.

Kiyan Nassiri - 7.5/10

Nassiri scored ATK Mohun Bagan's second goal with an incredibly composed finish from Fardin's excellent pass. He was a bundle of energy throughout the match and caused plenty of problems for the opposition defense.

Md Fardin Ali Molla - 8/10

Fardin enjoyed a brilliant outing for the Mariners. He got the assist for both goals and created a couple of other chances as well, which weren't converted. Indian Navy had no answers to Fardin's movement and he also came close to scoring but his shot was tipped onto the crossbar.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh created one clear-cut chance for Fardin with an excellent cross but flattered to deceive otherwise.

Substitutes

Arsh Anwer Shaikh - 7/10

Shaikh made some excellent saves, though he also over-committed on a couple of occasions.

Ricky John Shabong - 6.5/10

Shabong worked hard defensively and also moved forward whenever he could, playing his part in the move that saw Fardin hit the crossbar.

Ningombam Engson Singh - 6/10

Engson Singh was closed down with ease by Indian Navy and didn't get a chance to show his abilities on the ball.

Subhasish Bose - 6/10

Bose used all his experience to marshall the ATK Mohun Bagan defense and secure the win.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar