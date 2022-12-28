ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 FC Goa: Mariners Player Ratings from entertaining ISL 2022-23 fixture

ATK Mohun Bagan picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory over FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Matchweek 12 of the 2022-23 ISL season on Wednesday, December 28.

Dimitri Petratos put the Mariners ahead in the ninth minute with a stunning finish from the right wing after Goa were caught out by a quick throw-in. The Gaurs responded 16 minutes later as Anwar Ali touched home Edu Bedia's dangerous free-kick.

Petratos was in the thick of the action once again in the 53rd minute, providing an assist for Hugo Boumous to score what was the eventual winner. Juan Ferrando's wasted a few more gilt-edged chances but held on to pick up all three points and move to third in the ISL 2022-23 standings.

Here are the player ratings for ATK Mohun Bagan:

Vishal Kaith - 6/10

Kaith was well-beaten for the first goal and didn't have much to do otherwise, barring a couple of punches and clearances.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose was troubled at times by the amount of space he had to cover with left wing-back Ashique Kuruniyan constantly bombarding forward. However, he put in a decent shift, recording three tackles and two interceptions.

Brendan Hamill - 7/10

Hamill was excellent once again, constantly warding off pressure from FC Goa's forwards. He finished the game with four clearances and an interception, while also completing 78% of his passes and winning all three of his duels.

Pritam Kotal - 5.5/10

Kotal completely lost Anwar Ali for FC Goa's first goal and often looked nervy while dealing with the Gaurs' attackers.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6/10

Kuruniyan won the ball back high up the pitch in the build-up to Boumous' winner for ATK Mohun Bagan. He constantly offered himself in attacking positions while completing two dribbles and winning eight duels.

However, the youngster also missed arguably the best chance of the match, shooting harmlessly wide with only a defender on the line to beat.

Carl McHugh - 7/10

McHugh was his usual composed self on the ball, constantly recycling possession. He won a game-high three fouls and nine of his 14 duels, and completed 74% of his passes as well.

The midfielder also registered two tackles, two blocks, an interception and five clearances in a solid display.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Halder was lucky not to receive a booking for a poor foul on Glan Martins in the first half. His ball progression in general was decent as ATK Mohun Bagan often eased past FC Goa's press.

Asish Rai - 7/10

Rai combined superbly with Liston Colaco multiple times, making some dangerous forays forward. He also stayed largely solid defensively, recording three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and a block.

Hugo Boumous - 7/10

Boumous struggled to get into the game in the first half, barring a scuffed shot and a few promising runs forward. However, he started the second half well and got on the scoresheet less than 10 minutes after the break, tapping into an empty net from Petratos' pass.

ATK Mohun Bagan's talisman ended the match with two key passes and a successful dribble.

Dimitri Petratos - 9/10

Petratos gave ATK Mohun Bagan the lead with a stunning finish after Goa were caught napping from a throw-in. The striker picked up a throw-in out wide on the right and lashed a right-footed effort into Dheeraj Singh's open near-post.

He then helped put his side back in front with a clever cut-back to Hugo Boumous in the 53rd minute after being put through on goal. Petratos also spurned a chance later on to put his team 3-1 up. In his own fashion, however, he set up a glorious opportunity for Kuruniyan, who unbelievably fired wide.

It was ultimately a superb all-round display from the Australian, who effectively won the game for the Mariners.

Liston Colaco - 6.5/10

Colaco combined well with Petratos and Rai in addition to causing the Gaurs plenty of problems with his acceleration. His final product was often lacking, but the ATK Mohun Bagan winger still managed two key passes, while winning five ground duels and two fouls.

Substitutes

Lenny Rodrigues (Halder 67') - 6/10

Rodrigues delivered a superb pass for Petratos just moments after coming on, but the striker put his one-v-one effort wide of the near-post. He also helped ATK Mohun Bagan defend their slender lead late in the game as well.

Lalrinliana Hnamte (Boumous 90+3') - N/A

Hnamte got virtually no time on the pitch after coming on deep in added time.

