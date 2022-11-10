ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as Mariners narrowly edge past the Highlanders | ISL 2022-23

With their third victory of the season, ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) catapulted to the second spot in the ISL 2022-23 standings after defeating NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, November 10.

After some well-balanced gameplay in the opening exchanges, the Mariners pulled ahead through a 35th-minute goal from Liston Colaco, who was set through by a perfect ball from Hugo Boumous.

Although Juan Ferrando's side went deep into the second half with the lead, Aaron Evans equalized for the Highlanders in the 81st minute.

The match was perfectly set up for both teams to share the spoils. However, Subhasish Bose, in his 99th ISL appearance, turned into the protagonist of the encounter as he tucked home the winner in the 89th minute.

The full-back headed home a curling cross from Dimitri Petratos to score his third ISL goal.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from the topsy-turvy encounter:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith (GK) [6.5]

Vishal gave away a poor corner which ultimately led to NorthEast United FC's only goal of the game. However, he did make some crucial saves from time to time.

Brendan Hamill [7.5]

The Australian centre-back was an absolute rock at the back for ATK Mohun Bagan as he kept the NEUFC attackers in check continuously. He completed 94 percent of his passes, showing his ability to distribute the ball from deep.

Subhasish Bose [8.5]

Although Imran occasionally got the better of him in the first half, Subhasish regrouped at the break and delivered a near-perfect performance in the second 45. Ultimately, in the 89th minute, he scored what would eventually be the winner.

Pritam Kotal [6.5]

Didn't have the greatest impact and was guarded expertly by Hamill throughout the game.

Deepak Tangri [7.0]

The defensive midfielder arguably had one of his best games in ATK Mohun Bagan colors. He controlled possession well and distributed the ball with his accurate passing. Tangri also stepped in with crucial defensive contributions.

Asish Rai [7.0]

Asish Rai was relentless down the right flank as he ran up and down the pitch. Although he lost possession multiple times, his movement made sure that the NorthEast full-backs had no space to operate.

Joni Kauko [7.5]

The Finnish international controlled the tempo of the game brilliantly and played two key passes during his time on the pitch. He was a mammoth presence in the center of the field.

Hugo Boumous [8.0]

The Spanish maestro was the one orchestrating ATK Mohun Bagan's play from the middle of the park. He was graceful on the ball and relentless off it. Hugo Boumous provided the assist for Liston Colaco's goal.

Dimitri Petratos [7]

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Dimitri Petratos' runs were in sync with Boumous, and he made it difficult for the NEUFC defenders to mark him.

However, early on in the second half, the Australian dragged his effort wide in a one-on-one opportunity with the keeper. But late in the game, his curling cross was turned in by Subhasish Bose to win the tie.

Manvir Singh [6.5]

The Indian forward created a few opportunities in the first half but none of them were converted. He looked dangerous throughout the game but sometimes lacked clarity when it came to the final ball.

Liston Colaco [7.5]

The 23-year-old winger was one of the liveliest players on the pitch right from the get-go. Although wasteful on multiple occasions, his darting runs made sure that the NEUFC defenders were always pinned back. In the 35th minute, he latched on to a through ball from Boumous and put the Mariners ahead.

Substitutes

Carl McHugh [6]

He did very little wrong after coming on, although the Mariners conceded a late goal with him on the pitch. McHugh's passing was on point and he also put Petratos through on one particular occasion late in the game.

Lalrinliana Hnamte [5.5]

Came on in the 83rd minute and made little to no contribution. However, he was dribbled past once.

Ashique Kuruniyan [5.5]

Quite like Hnamte, he had very little contribution after coming on.

Kiyan Nassiri [NA]

Came on too late to make a mark.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu (GK) [6.5]

For the opening goal of the game, the goalkeeper could've positioned himself better to deny Colaco. But he redeemed himself with an audacious save late in the second half.

Michael Jakobsen [6.0]

Defensively, the Danish international had very little contribution but he did quite well carrying the ball from deep on multiple occasions. Later in the second half, Jakobsen was sacrificed for Matt Derbyshire as NEUFC searched for an equalizer.

Gurjinder Kumar [6.0]

Although he was mostly solid defensively, he misplaced passes on multiple occasions and offered no support going forward.

Joe Zoherliana [5.0]

Zoherliana was probably the poorest performer on the pitch. He was completely overwhelmed by Colaco and going forward too, he gave away possession multiple times.

Aaron Evans [8]

The Australian defender was arguably one of the top performers for NEUFC. He was an absolute unit defensively. He also headed home NorthEast United FC's equalizer late in the second half.

Imran Khan [6.5]

Throughout the first half, he looked incredibly positive and got the better of Subhasish Bose on multiple occasions. But the quality at the end of the final ball was significantly lacking.

Romain Philippoteaux [6.5]

Not the kind of performance he would have expected. Although he was industrious, he couldn't really test the Mariners' defense.

Emil Benny [6.0]

Although the former Gokulam Kerala man didn't do much wrong in possession, he lacked firepower going forward and couldn't trouble the ATK Mohun Bagan defenders.

Pragyan Gogoi [5.5]

The young midfielder looked massively out of depth in the middle of the park and ended up losing the ball on multiple occasions. Pragyan also misplaced his passes.

Jon Gaztanaga [8.0]

He was the pick of the Highlanders' midfielders. The Spaniard won possession in the center and also did well to recycle possession. He provided the assist for Aaron Evans' goal.

Parthib Gogoi [6.0]

The youngster gave the ball away in the middle of the park which ultimately led to the opening goal of the game for ATK Mohun Bagan. But Parthib tried to take on the opposition defenders and create chances.

Substitutes

Matt Derbyshire [5.0]

He replaced Jakobsen to add body upfront, but Matt Derbyshire made no significant impact on the game.

Mashoor Shereef [5.5]

Although he made some defensive contributions, he lacked passing accuracy and quality in the opposition half.

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha [6.5]

The 20-year-old was the best NEUFC substitute as he tried to make things happen after coming on from the bench.

Jithin M.S [5.5]

Couldn't have the desired impact after he replaced Imran Khan in the second half.

Poll : 0 votes