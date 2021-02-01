ATK Mohun Bagan 3-2 Kerala Blasters: Player ratings as Mariners secure thrilling comeback win

ATK Mohun Bagan secured a stunning comeback win against Kerala Blasters in match 78 of the ISL.

Here is how the players fared in the game.

ATK Mohun Bagan Player Ratings

Arindam Bhattacharja - 5/10

Beaten by a worldie of a shot from Gary Hooper, Bhattacharja could have done nothing to prevent it. But by virtue of conceding two goals, he scores low on the day.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

You always know what to expect from Pritam Kotal, he chases every ball and gives it his best. Even though his deliveries were off the boil, defensively, he was solid on the right of a three-man backline.

Tiri - 6/10

Tiri faced trouble initially from the physical approach of Kerala Blasters, but ultimately adjusted to it. Deserved to end up on the winning side.

Sandesh Jhingan - 6.5/10

Advertisement

Jhingan always did the basics right, but a couple of instances where he was positionally unaware led to Kerala Blasters threatening the ATK Mohun Bagan goal.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Prabir Das' work-rate was to be admired. But apart from that, he did not hit the levels that he normally does.

Sahil Sheikh - 6/10

Sheikh was composed on the ball for the time he was on the pitch, and delivered a performance that he would be proud of. Most importantly, he never shied away from receiving a pass.

Sumit Rathi - 5.5/10

Sumit Rathi seemed to be delivering an excellent performance till he got pulled out of position and played a part in conceding the second goal to Kerala Blasters.

Carl McHugh - 6.5/10

Carl McHugh could not replicate his performance from the last match in today's game, but still worked hard, covering the second most distance of all the players in the match.

Jayesh Rane - 5.5/10

Rane's concentration seemed to be missing from the moment he stepped on to the pitch today, and was rightly substituted in the second half.

Marcelo Pereira - 7/10

Marcelo 'Marcelinho' Pereira scored the first goal for ATK Mohun Bagan on his debut, which trigerred their comeback. It was a marked improvement from his performances for Odisha FC.

Roy Krishna - 6/10

Roy Krishna delivered the goods when it mattered most. He scored the penalty which equalized the score, and also scored the winner. He is indispensible for ATK Mohun Bagan at the moment.

Kerala Blasters Player Ratings

Advertisement

Albino Gomes - 5/10

Albino Gomes does not seem as composed as he used to be, and this season has seen his form dip substantially. Today too, he was positionally poor.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep Singh was directly responsible for the winning goal scored by Roy Krishna, and tried to make up for it by scoring late on in the match, but his long range effort sailed just over the bar.

Costa Nhamoinesu - 6.5/10

Costa was flying after scoring the second goal for his team. But after conceding, his performance dropped for the remainder of the game. Made a couple of important blocks, however.

Jessel Carneiro - 6/10

Jessel was taken off around ten minutes from time, as Kibu Vicuna made a tactical change to make sure Kerala Blasters scored towards the end of the game. He was efficient for his time on the pitch.

Jeakson Singh - 6/10

Jeakson was composed in possession, but could have been positionally better for the goals his team conceded. As he continues to play at centre back, his game will improve.

Rahul KP - 6.5/10

Rahul KP had a big chance to win the game for Kerala Blasters towards the end, and he should have finished his chance better. However, he worked hard during the game.

Juande - 6/10

Juande controlled the distribution and passing in midfield, but physically, he could not cope once ATK Mohun Bagan equalized.

Vicente Gomez - 7/10

Advertisement

Vicente Gomez covered the most distance of all the players in the match today, and his hard work made sure that Kerala Blasters won the midfield battle.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6.5/10

Once again, Sahal's work rate was not to be questioned, but he failed to have an impact on the match. He also picked up a yellow card towards the end of the match.

Gary Hooper - 8/10

Hooper pulled one out of the top drawer in the first half, scoring a goal which had echoes of Luis Suarez vs Norwich. He was sharp throughout the match, and had one of his best games for the team.

Jordan Murray - 5/10

Jordan Murray tried to keep himself busy throughout the game, but instead ended up losing the ball a number of times. It wasn't one of his best games for the his team so far.