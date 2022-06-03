ATK Mohun Bagan and Roy Krishna part ways

Earlier today, Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan announced the departure of Fijian ace Roy Krishna after two memorable seasons with the club. He featured in 45 matches for the Mariners, scoring 24 goals and assisting 13 times.

Krishna started his voyage in the Hero ISL with erstwhile ATK in the 2019-20 season when he steered them to their third title with 15 strikes. The prolific striker was subsequently inducted into the newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan side the following season and he went on to become the joint-highest scorer in the league with 14 strikes and also guided them to the final.

His physical prowess and sudden bursts of pace became a nightmare for opposition defenses and his partnership with David Williams was key to the success of the Kolkata-based side. He also struck up a great connection with right full-back Prabir Das both on and off the field.

Despite not having the best of seasons, Roy Krishna struck seven times and assisted on four other occasions in the Hero ISL 2021-22 to help ATKMB finish in the top four. He also played a pivotal role in the side's AFC Cup group stage campaign and even netted once in the match against Maziya S & RC, helping the side top their group and qualify for the next round.

ATK Mohun Bagan looking for Krishna, Williams' replacement

David Williams has also left the Mariners along with Krishna. The Mariners are currently in pursuit of replacements for the former Wellington Phoenix duo. A few names have popped up among the probables, leaving fans excited for what's in store.

