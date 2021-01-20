ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction, preview, team news and more

Chennaiyin FC will be eager to get closer to a possible top-four finish as they take on ATK Mohun Bagan FC in the ISL on Thursday. The game will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

The Mariners have displayed cohesion and discipline throughout the ISL season. They are comfortably placed in the second position on the ISL standings. However, ATK Mohun Bagan are in a spot of bother coming into this match as a win eluded them in their last couple of games.

Chennaiyin FC are among the many sides in the bottom half of the table with an inconsistent campaign. They are in 6th place on the ISL standings and are in need of regular wins to breach the top-four spot. They come into this game after a goalless draw with SC East Bengal.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head

ATK Mohun Bagan FC and Chennaiyin FC will lock horns only for the second time since the merger of ATKFC and Mohun Bagan AC.

The Mariners played out a goalless draw with Chennaiyin FC in the previous leg earlier this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC form guide: W-D-W-L-D

Chennaiyin FC form guide: D-L-D-W-D

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have the entire present squad available for selection. Michael Soosairaj and Nongdamba Naorem are ruled out of the season due to ACL injuries. Javier Hernandez has started training with the team but lacks the required match fitness to play 90 minutes. Dheeraj Singh and Subha Ghosh have left the club.

Chennaiyin FC

Rafael Crivellaro has been ruled out of the league with an ankle injury. Manuel Lanzarote is under quarantine at the hotel and won't be available to play before January 31. Jakub Sylvestr is also in the news to start alongside Esmael Goncalves to replace the misfiring Rahim Ali upfront.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC predicted XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Predicted XI (3-5-2): Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Prabir Das, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Sahil Sheikh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

Chennaiyin FC

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Eli Sabia (C), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Memo Moura, Jakub Sylvestr, Esmael Goncalves.

Chennaiyin FC have been an inconsistent side throughout the season. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Chennaiyin FC prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan FC have shown defensive compactness throughout the league but lack their goal-scoring instinct. Chennaiyin FC have also looked defensively solid as well but have exhibited almost no quality in front of the goal.

Chennaiyin FC forwards have been dismal which will be an advantage for ATK Mohun Bagan FC. The Mariners are expected to edge out their opponents with a slender 1-0 win as they have regularly done so far in the season.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 1-0 Chennaiyin FC