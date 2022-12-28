ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa: ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - December 28, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on FC Goa in the first game of Matchweek 13 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL 2022-23) on Wednesday, December 28. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host this contest.

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of NorthEast United, who were yet to pick up a single point before that match. While they still sit above FC Goa in the points table, the Gaurs could overtake them with a win in this contest.

FC Goa weren't too convincing in their last match either, registering a 2-2 draw away to a struggling Jamshedpur FC side. Iker Guarrotxena had a whirlwind match, scoring an own goal as well as netting a brace for his side, including a last-minute leveler to snatch a point for Goa.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Hrithik Tiwari

Defenders: Seriton Fernandes, Sanson Pereira, Marc Valiente-Hernandez, Saviour Gama, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Anwar Ali-I, Leander D'Cunha, Lesly Rebello, Aibanbha Dohling

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, Iker Guarrotxena, Redeem Tlang, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Lalremruata Hmar-Pialtu, Phrangki Buam, Makan Chote, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Ayush Chhetri

Forwards: Alvaro Vazquez Garcia, Princeton Rebello, Devendra Murgaonkar, Muhammed Nemil Valiyattil.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, and Dimitri Petratos.

FC Goa

Dheeraj Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Aibanbha Dohling, Edu Bedia, Brison Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Iker Guarrotxena, Alvaro Vasquez / Makan Chothe, Noah Sadaoui.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Matchweek 13, ISL 2022-23.

Date: December 28, 2022, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

This should be a really close game between two well-matched sides and is a hard one to call.

With both sides making plenty of changes to their teams in their previous matches, it's hard to say what their starting lineups will be for this one. As a result, the two suggested fantasy XIs have plenty of players in common as they are the ones who could be nailed-on to start.

Dimitri Petratos, Noah Sadaoui, Edu Bedia, Liston Colaco, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Aibanbha Dohling, and Iker Guarrotxena are the must-haves for this match. The in-form Guarrotxena, Sadaoui, and Petratos are the top captaincy options.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Aibanbha Dohling, Anwar Ali, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Noah Sadaoui. | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dheeraj Singh, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Aibanbha Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena, Noah Sadaoui, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Liston Colaco.

Poll : 0 votes