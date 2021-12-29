ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa: Who will win today's ISL match?

It will be a homecoming for Juan Ferrando as the Spaniard is all set to take charge of ATK Mohun Bagan FC against his former side FC Goa in Match 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.
ATK Mohun Bagan wrapped up a hard-fought 3-2 win over NorthEast United FC under Juan Ferrando as the Mariners look forward to life without Antonio Lopez Habas.
FC Goa come into the game with a 1-1 draw with Odisha FC. The Gaurs have earned eight points from their first seven matches and need to start winning to pose a challenge to finish in the top four. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan FC have the opportunity to get into the top three with a win over FC Goa.
ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Head-to-Head
The two teams have faced each other on two occasions in the previous season. ATK Mohun Bagan FC won the first game with a 1-0 scoreline while the reverse fixture ended in a 1-1 draw.
Matches played between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and FC Goa: 2
ATK Mohun Bagan FC wins: 1
FC Goa wins: 0
Draws: 1
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa FC Team News
ATK Mohun Bagan FC
Juan Ferrando informed the press that all his players are available for selection.
FC Goa
Brandon Fernandes, Glan Martins, and Romario are ruled out of the fixture due to injuries. Interim head coach Derrick Pereira also revealed that Airam Cabrera pulled a hamstring in the previous game and is awaiting his test results. Three other undisclosed players may not play due to food poisoning concerns.
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Live Telecast and Streams
TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channels— Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Lineups
ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna
FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Muhammed Nemil, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar
ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs FC Goa Prediction
Both sides are at the stage of recovery after a shaky start to the season. However, the Mariners are expected to prevail at the cost of FC Goa. Juan Ferrando will have his task cut out against his former side after a win over NorthEast United FC in his first game as ATK Mohun Bagan FC head coach.
Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC 2-1 FC Goa