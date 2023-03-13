ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - March 13, 2023

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC go head-to-head in the second leg of Semi-Final 2 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Monday, March 13, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The first leg of the tie took place at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, the home ground of Hyderabad FC, who finished second on the points table. The game finished 0-0 and it's all to play for as these two sides face off in a bid to decide who'll take on Bengaluru FC and become the Champions of Hero ISL 22/23.

The hosts ATK Mohun Bagan will back themselves on their home turf after they a 2-0 win in the second knockout fixture against Odisha FC. They've had plenty of success in ISL playoffs in the past, and it'll be interesting to see if they'll get the better of the defending champions.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Carl McHugh, Khawlring Lalthathanga, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Sahil Tavora, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, and Bartholomew Ogbeche/Javier Siverio.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Date: March 13, 2023; 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata..

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

It's hard to call which way this game will go. On one side, it could play out in a predictable manner, with both defenses holding firm and looking to catch out the opposition when they make a mistake and win the game by a solitary goal. Or, in a more unlikely expectation, with the score at 0-0, both sides could actually go for it and play out a less cagey match.

Whatever be the case, this isn't going to be an easy game to set a Fantasy team for, with the questions over Bartholomew Ogbeche's spot in the playing XI making it tougher to make a team before the lineups are revealed.

Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, and Asish Rai are the only players I feel are must-haves, with plenty of other exciting differentials in Joel Chianese, Carl McHugh, Liston Colaco, Borja Herrera, or even Ogbeche for that matter.

As for captaincy, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, and Mohammad Yasir are the names that first come into my mind.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Asish Rai, Subhashish Bose, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Hugo Boumous, Carl McHugh, Borja Herrera, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-Captain: Mohammad Yasir.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gurmeet Singh, Odei Onaindia, Asish Rai, Slavko Damjanovic, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir, Hugo Boumous, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-Captain: Asish Rai.

