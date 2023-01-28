ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC: ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 28, 2023

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with a well-rested Odisha FC in the penultimate fixture of Matchweek 17 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday, January 28, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan comes into this fixture with only one win in their last five games. They last featured in a 0-0 draw against Chennaiyin FC. While their qualification for the playoffs isn't in jeopardy yet, the side's lack of goals and wins will be a concern.

Odisha FC lost 3-1 to Bengaluru FC a couple of weeks ago and they will want to come back with a win in this fixture. A defeat here opens the door for the likes of Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC to take their spot in the playoffs race.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, Liston Colaco.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Puitea, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Nandhakumar Sekar.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Matchweek 17, ISL 2022-23

Date: January 28, 2023; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With neither side in particularly good form coming into this game, this one could go any way. Both sides appear well-matched, with Odisha FC sixth in the points table while ATK Mohun Bagan is fifth.

Goals haven't been the problem for Odisha FC, with their leakiness at the back costing them. It's the exact opposite for ATK Mohun Bagan who are struggling to get the best out of their attackers.

Both my suggestions for this game are fairly balanced between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha players. Nandhakumar Sekar, Saul Crespo, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Ashish Rai, Subhasish Bose, and Diego Mauricio are players I feel are must-haves.

Diego Mauricio, Hugo Boumous, and Nandhakumar Sekar would be my preferred captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Hugo Boumous, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Liston Colaco, Diego Mauricio, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Nandhakumar Sekar.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Subhashish Bose, Ashish Rai, Carlos Delgado, Nandhakumar Sekar, Hugo Boumous, Saul Crespo, Carl McHugh, Jerry Mawhmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Diego Mauricio | Vice-captain: Dimitri Petratos.

