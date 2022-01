ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC: Who will win today's ISL match?

ATK Mohun Bagan FC will eye the top spot in the table when they take on Odisha FC in Match 53 of the ISL 2021-22 at Fatorda on Saturday. The Mariners, who drew 2-2 with Hyderabad FC in their previous outing, are fourth in the league standings with 15 points.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC registered an unexpected 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous game and will look to carry forward the momentum. They see an opportunity to break into the top four if they get past ATK Mohun Bagan.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan FC won both their meetings against Odisha FC in what was their debut ISL season in 2020-21.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan FC

Avilash Paul is injured while Amrinder Singh and Deepak Tangri are doubtful starters. Carl McHugh is unavailable for selection following a head injury while Hugo Boumous is serving a suspension.

Odisha FC

All players are available for selection.

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Live Telecast and Streams

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Hindi Commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 regional channelsβ€” Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and JioTV

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Predicted Lineups

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Odisha FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (C)

Odisha FC cruised to a 4-2 win over Mumbai City FC in their previous fixture. (Image: ISL)

ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Odisha FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan FC possess enough quality to get past Odisha FC. The Juggernauts have also been an impressive unit so far, but need to work on their consistency.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan FC win 2-1.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan