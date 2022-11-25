ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will look to bounce back on Saturday.

Hyderabad will be hoping to bounce back

Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan will take on league leaders Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, November 26. Both teams come into the match on the back of defeats.

ATK Mohun Bagan were beaten 3-0 by FC Goa while Hyderabad lost their first game against Kerala Blasters last week in this season's Indian Super League campaign.

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando's side has shown a lack of consistency this season. They will have to work hard to push for the top spot. Hyderabad, on the other hand, has made a strong start to the new season. Despite losing their last game, they are still at the top of the standings.

Both sides will be without the services of key players in this game. Mohun Bagan will be without their star midfielder Joni Kauko, who is set to be on the sidelines for quite some time, as per reports. Hyderabad will miss Laxmikant Kattimani for the match against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Mohun Bagan's defensive lapses have proved costly this season and the visitors might look to take advantage of that come Saturday. Here are some important numbers you need to know ahead of their clash on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on six occasions before. Three games have ended in draws. Mohun Bagan edges out the wins with two results going in their favor. Hyderabad have beaten the Kolkata giants on just one occasion.

Total games: 6

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Draws: 3

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Top goalscorers this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Dimitri Petratos (3); Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh (2); Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose (1)

Hyderabad FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary, Mohammad Yasir (2); Borja Herrera, Javier Siverio (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - Most cleansheets this season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (1 cleansheet in 6 games)

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (4 cleansheets in 6 games)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from 2022/23 Indian Super League season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (20 saves in 6 games)

Most touches: Nikhil Poojary (466 touches in 7 games)

Most passes: Joao Victor (285 passes in 7 games)

