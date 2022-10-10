ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 10th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Chennaiyin FC in the fourth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday, 10th October, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharathi Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both sides have plenty of new faces in their squads as they aim to better their performances from the last time out. While ATK Mohun Bagan had a good season, finishing third before crashing out in the semi-finals, Chennaiyin FC could only manage an eighth-place finish and will look to at least make the playoffs this season.

To achieve that, the Marina Machans have introduced a change in management, with German head coach Thomas Brdaric taking charge. They have also overhauled their entire foreign contingent, barring Rafael Crivallero, and will be hoping to give a good account of themselves this season.

The Mariners also made some prominent transfers during the summer, including that of towering centre-back Florentin Pogba. Full-backs Asish Rai and Ashique Kuruniyan were also key signings.

Squads to Choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, and Lovepreet Singh.

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, and Aakash Sangwan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, and Sajal Bag.

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, and Kwame Karikari.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith(GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Liston Colaco.

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder (GK), Edwin Vanspaul, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Narayan Das, Anirudh Thapa, Julius Duker, Sajal Bag, Vincy Barretto, Ninthoingaba Meetei, and Kwame Karikari.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: October 10, 2022

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

While the home side will start as the favorites, Chennaiyin are no pushovers. Florentin Pogba, Fallou Diagne, Hugo Boumous and Liston Colaco are the four players I retain in both my suggestions.

The first suggestion leans towards a more goal-filled outing for both teams, with Manvir Singh and Kwame Karikari joining Liston Colaco up front. The exciting Sajal Bag and Vincy Barretto from Chennaiyin FC could prove to be handy differentials.

Liston is the only forward in the second suggestion, with five players selected in midfield. Hugo Boumous should be the creative heartbeat of ATK Mohun Bagan if he starts, and the same can be said about Chennai's new signing Julius Duker. Anirudh Thapa and wide player Ninthoinganba Meetei are two other midfielders who could also be among the points in this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Florentin Pogba, Narayan Das, Fallou Diagne, Ashish Rai, Hugo Boumous, Vincy Barretto, Sajal Bag, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Kwame Karikari.

Captain: Liston Colaco. Vice-captain: Kwame Karikari.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Debjit Majumder, Florentin Pogba, Deepak Tangri, Fallou Diagne, Pritam Kotal, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, and Liston Colaco.

Captain: Hugo Boumous. Vice-captain: Julius Duker.

