ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Sixth-placed Chennaiyin FC are set to lock horns with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Match No. 66 of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Chennaiyin FC come into this clash having won only one game in their last six outings. Coach Csaba Laszlo will be worried about his team’s form as the pressure builds on him with each passing game.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, drew their last game with FC Goa. Antonio Habas will hope to find the right balance between attack and defense, something the manager has always stressed upon.

The Marina Machans have created a lot of chances but have failed to convert most of them into goals. That is one area they need to improve in as the competition will get tougher. However, it won't be an easy task for Chennaiyin FC to score against a side with the joint-highest number of clean sheets.

ATK Mohun Bagan will start this ISL fixture as the favorites due to their overall consistency this season. With the league moving towards its business end, the two sides will sweat themselves out to grab those three valuable points.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

Chennaiyin FC will go head to head with ATK Mohun Bagan for the second time in the ISL. The two clubs met earlier this season at the GMC Stadium with the game ending in a stalemate.

Top scorers from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (6)

Chennaiyin FC: Esmael Goncalves (3)

Clean sheets from the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (7)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (5)

Other stats from the current season

Goals Scored: ATK Mohun Bagan (11), Chennaiyin FC (10)

Passes: ATK Mohun Bagan (3269), Chennaiyin FC (4559)

Crosses: ATK Mohun Bagan (124), Chennaiyin FC (168)