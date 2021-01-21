ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC prediction - Who will win today's match?

ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC clash at the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) on Thursday in a battle between two sides known for playing physically. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent sides since the start of ISL 2020-21. However, they come into his encounter on the back of a loss and a draw in their last couple of matches.

With the reliable Arindam Bhattacharya between the sticks, ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the best defensive units this season. They have the dependable pairing of Sandesh Jhingan and Tiri to helm the backline. With Pritam Kotal and Subhashish Bose on the flanks, they have kept a lot of clean sheets throughout the season.

Head coach Antonio Lopez Habas will hope for a better performance from their attack who have lacked in goals. Despite the presence of Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Manvir Singh in the frontline, they have scored only 11 goals — the second-lowest tally in the league.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Csaba Laszlo's Chennaiyin FC come into the clash against ATK Mohun Bagan after a draw with SC East Bengal. The Marina Machans have won just once in their previous five matches.

With the playoffs spots in his sights, Laszlo will hope that his side is able to get positive results as the second half of the season progresses. Their midfield suffered a big loss after the injury to skipper Rafael Crivellaro.

Anirudh Thapa is the leading light in the Chennaiyin FC midfield now and has been controlling the flow and tempo of their game. He has the innate ability to create as well as finish the chances for the team.

Esmael Goncalves has been impressive since making his return from injury and got a couple of goals to his name. Overseas signing Jakub Sylvestr's struggles have continued in front of the goal.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are just five points away from the top spot (Courtesy - ISL)

The two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 stalemate when they faced each other earlier this season. Both the teams are in need of a win to continue their quest for the ISL playoffs at the end of the season.

Against a strong ATKMB defense, Chennaiyin FC attackers will have to play out of their skin to get goals on the board. ATK Mohun Bagan's dependence on Roy Krishna for goals could prove costly for them. They will need Manvir Singh or David Williams to take charge as well.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1 - 1 Chennaiyin FC