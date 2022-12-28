ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous combine to carry Mariners over the line against Gaurs

ATK Mohun Bagan returned to winning ways with a clinical 2-1 victory over resilient FC Goa at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Wednesday, December 28.

Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous got on the scoresheet for the Mariners, while Anwar Ali's first goal in the Indian Super League (ISL) wasn't enough to save FC Goa's blushes.

While the Goan club were coming off a thrilling 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC, the Kolkata giants suffered a 1-0 defeat against bottom-placed NorthEast United FC.

However, the Green and Maroon Brigade had a steady start to the first half and were rewarded for their early dominance. With what could be termed an audacious strike, Petratos put his side ahead as early as the ninth minute.

The Australian forward was put through down the right flank with a long throw, with Dheeraj Singh immediately coming off his line anticipating a cross from the forward. But Petratos spotted the movement and unleashed a volleyed effort from an absolutely improbable angle to beat the Indian custodian at the first post.

The goal gave calmed ATK Mohun Bagan's nerves, given they were coming into the match on the back of a disappointing result. Luckily for the neutrals, the lead didn't last long.

FC Goa won a free-kick in the opposition half and the ever-reliable Edu Bedia whipped in a delightful delivery. A stretched Anwar Ali managed to get ahead of the opposition defenders and nudge the ball past Vishal Kaith to restore parity for the visitors.

With the scores level, both teams were reserved in their approach, and the game evolved into a cagey affair right ahead of the half-time whistle. Boumous was the first player to get into the referee's book.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked close to their best in the second half against FC Goa

Quite like in the first half, the Kolkata giants started the second 45 on the front foot. Once again, the Mariners hurt FC Goa early on in the half.

ATK Mohun Bagan won the ball in the opposition half through Ashique Kuruniyan and the explosive winger played Petratos through. The Australian forward, seemingly with ample time and quality on the ball, laid it off for Boumous, who nudged the ball into the open net in the 53rd minute.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando rejoiced on the sidelines as his side pulled ahead thanks to a brilliant team move. But what followed was a stretch of a cagey footballing affair, with the hosts missing easy opportunities one after the other.

In the 69th, Petratos had a chance to double his tally for the night when he got through on goal but managed to make a meal of the chance and lashed his effort wide.

Carlos Pena brought on a couple of fresh legs to alter the proceedings but it was Anwar Ali who once again came close to equalizing in the 75th minute. After an Edu Bedia freekick, Fares Arnaout laid off the ball for the Indian centre-back, but Anwar was off balance and his effort slammed into the crossbar.

Except for that lone opportunity for the visitors, it was all ATK Mohun Bagan late in the game. The Mariners were hungry for a third goal and rampant in their approach. Finally, in the 86th minute, it seemed like the hosts had scored when they caught the Gaurs on a break once again.

Petratos received the ball inside the box. The 30-year-old sent the keeper the wrong way before squaring it up for Ashique Kuruniyan, who had an open net to aim at. But in an incredible miss, the former Bengaluru FC winger somehow managed to direct his effort wide.

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, managed to expertly hold on to the narrow lead and bag the three points. They have now returned to third in the points table and are looking much more like their usual selves.

