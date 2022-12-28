ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Prediction, team news, preview, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

After being stunned by NorthEast United FC in their last recent outing, ATK Mohun Bagan will return to Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to host FC Goa on Wednesday, December 28.

The Mariners, plagued by injuries, ended up suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Highlanders. After 10 straight losses in the league, this was the season's first victory and points for NorthEast United FC.

The Green and Maroon Brigade have now dropped to fourth in the league standings with 20 points from 11 games.

Juan Ferrando has been handicapped after injuries to key players like Tiri, Joni Kauko, and Manvir Singh. But ATK Mohun Bagan are still far from being a pushover.

Meanwhile, FC Goa are in fifth place with 19 points after being held to a 2-2 draw by Jamshedpur FC last week. The Red Miners were the superior side for most of the game, but Carlos Pena's men showed great resilience to take a point.

The last time the two sides met earlier in the season, FC Goa cruised to a 3-0 victory with goals from Aibanbha Dohling, Fares Arnaout, and Noah Sadaoui.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Team News

ATKMB: The squad has been troubled by multiple injuries. Joni Kauko is set to miss the rest of the season while Manvir Singh is also injured. Hugo Boumous is still a doubt for the Goa clash.

Although they have signed Slavko Damjanovic to replace Florentin Pogba, it remains to be seen when and how the Montenegrin defender will be integrated into the squad.

FCG: The Gaurs have no injury concerns and we can expect Carlos Pena to field a similar squad from the last game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Predicted Lineups

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, Dimitrios Petratos.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Mohamed Fares Arnaout, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Noah Wail Sadaoui, Brandon Fernandes (C), Ayush Dev Chhetri, Redeem Tlang, Edu Bedia, Iker Guarrotxena.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Prediction

The injuries have handicapped ATK Mohun Bagan and Juan Ferrando completely. It will be some time before the new signings can be integrated into the squad. The Mariners will be hoping to see Dimitrios Petratos lead their attacking line in full flight. But for FC Goa, this would be the perfect opportunity to do the double over the Kolkata giants.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-3 FC Goa

Poll : 0 votes