ATK Mohun Bagan are all set to lock horns with FC Goa in the final Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup. The EMS Stadium in Kozhikode will host the game on Tuesday, April 18.

Both sides were eliminated from the competition as Jamshedpur FC secured a spot in the semi-finals following their 3-0 victory against the Mariners. Although the game is a dead rubber, both managers will look to provide opportunities for their youngsters.

Reigning Indian Super League champions ATK Mohun Bagan looked like a shadow of themselves against the Red Miners as they stumbled to a heavy defeat. Despite playing arguably his strongest lineup, things did not go according to plan for Juan Ferrando.

Their struggles in the final third were once again evident as Jamshedpur FC marshaled their attack with relative ease. The team's defensive mishaps would have surprised Ferrando, with the back four and midfield failing to deal with the Red Miners' counter-attacking threat.

Meanwhile, Goa will enter this game on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory against I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC. The Gaurs controlled proceedings for large periods, but were constantly let down by poor decision-making in the forward areas.

Ultimately, an individual error in stoppage time gifted them three points as Iker Guarrotxena scored his 14th goal of the season.

Carlos Pena’s side will now look to finish on a high note following another disappointing campaign.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Group C, Hero Super Cup 2023.

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18, 8:30 PM.

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup match between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 18.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Live streaming details

The game between the Mariners and the Gaurs can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 18.

