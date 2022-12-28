ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will go head-to-head with FC Goa at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, December 28. Both teams will be keen to secure three points as they are contesting for a place in the playoffs.

The hosts lost their last game against NorthEast United after Wilmar Jordan's second-half header separated the Highlanders and the Mariners in Guwahati on Saturday.

However, Juan Ferrando's side won four out of their previous six games before a defeat in their last match. They have enough firepower with the likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumous, and Liston Colaco occupying the attacking positions.

Similar to ATK Mohun Bagan, FC Goa have not been able to perform consistently in the 2022-23 ISL campaign. The Gaurs have not won three games on a trot this season after failing to overcome Jamshedpur FC during their 2-2 draw at the JRD Sports Complex last Thursday.

Carlos Pena's side were able to thump ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this year. It was Juan Ferrando's game to forget not just because of the result, but the fact that the Mariners lost their key midfielder Joni Kauko to an injury, which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

It will be an interesting affair with Spanish head coaches demanding consistency from either side of the dugout. Although ATK Mohun Bagan head into this fixture as favorite, FC Goa have the ability to cause issues with their forwards.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: ISL 2022-23 match details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Indian Super League 2022/23 season.

Date and time: December 28, Wednesday, 7.30 pm.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Telecast details

The Indian Super League (ISL) contest between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will be telecast on Star Sports network in India from 7.30 pm on Wednesday, December 28.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Streaming details

The live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

