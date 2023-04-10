ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala: When and where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns with Gokulam Kerala FC in the first game of Group C of the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday (April 10) at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode

ATK Mohun Bagan emerged victorious in the ISL 2022-23 season. They finished third in the standings with 34 points from 20 games. They won ten of their matches and lost six, while the remaining four games ended in draws.

They beat Hyderabad FC 4-3 on penalties after both semifinal legs had ended in stalemates. ATK squared off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash of the competition. They drew the game 2-2 to take it to penaltiesm where the Kolkata-based franchise won 4-3 to lift the ISL trophy.

Gokulam Kerala FC, meanwhile, finished third in the I-League 2022-23 season with 39 points from 22 games. They have won 12 games this season and lost seven. The Malabarians have drwn three I-League matches.

Gokulam Kerala FC hosted Mohammedan SC in their Super Cup 2023 qualifying match. The Kerala-based club won the game 5-2 to progress to the group stage of the 2023 edition of the Super Cup.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala: Hero Super Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Group C (ATKMB vs GKFC)

Date & Time: Monday, April 10; 5.00 pm IST

Venue: EMS Stadium, Kozhikode

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala: Telecast details

The Hero Super Cup 2023 game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 5.00 pm IST on Monday, April 10.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala: Live streaming details

The game between the Mariners and the Malabarians can also be streamed on the Fancode app from 5.00 pm IST on Monday, April 10.

