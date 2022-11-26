ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned from this 2022-23 Indian Super League contest 

Hugo Boumous' celebrates after the winner

ATK Mohun Bagan bagged a much-deserved 1-0 victory against Hyderabad FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in the Indian Super League on Saturday, November 26. Hugo Boumous' goal was a point of separation between the two sides, who produced pulsating displays from start to finish.

The hosts were rewarded with a goal in the 11th minute for their bright start. Boumous broke away on the counterattack and found Ashique making a daunting run into the penalty box on the left wing. The winger whipped the ball across the six-yard box to pick out Boumous. The midfielder tapped the ball in to drive the Kolkata giants to an early lead.

Juan Ferrando's side kept knocking on the door and conjured another clear-cut opportunity in the first half. Reagan Singh was cheaply dispossessed by Boumous in the middle of the park.

Liston Colaco, who reached the goalscorer's through ball, shot the ball straight at Gurmeet Singh, who rushed down the spot to make himself big.

Former Hyderabad FC forward Colaco was presented with yet another opportunity in the second half. He failed to capitalize on Chinglensana's error by forcing a save off Gurmeet.

Manolo Marquez's side managed to force a save off Vishal Kaith in the second half following an ambitious effort from Bartholomew Ogbeche from 40 yards out. The ATK Mohun Bagan shot-stopper was not brought into action otherwise.

Subhasish Bose, who scored the winner against NorthEast United, nearly doubled the score in the 78th minute. The Indian defender, who was unmarked from a corner, failed to hit the target from point-blank range.

ATK Mohun Bagan climbed up to the fourth spot in the ISL table following the victory. Hyderabad, meanwhile, stayed second with 16 points on the board from a possible 24 points.

We shall look for three talking points from the game.

#3 Goals have dried up for Hyderabad FC

Manolo Marquez's side were praised for their defensive stability after managing four 1-0 victories on the trot earlier in the season.

They have conceded just two goals in their defeats against Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan. However, their midfielders and forwards have not been adventurous enough to produce clear-cut opportunities for their side.

Only four teams have scored less than Hyderabad FC (10) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League campaign. This will come as a worrying sign for Hyderabad FC, who scored six goals in their opening two games.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan found a way without Joni Kauko

Star midfielder Joni Kauko, who suffered an injury against FC Goa last week, is set to face a lengthy spell on the sidelines upon the club's confirmation.

The Finland international started every game this season and was an integral part of Juan Ferrando's set-up at ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Mariners were compact and won many duels in the middle of the park despite his absence on Saturday. Carl McHugh stepped up and produced a solid display by winning 100% of duels. He registered two interceptions and four clearances as well.

Juan Ferrando will be hoping for the same from the Irish midfielder for the remainder of the season.

#1 ATK Mohun Bagan bounce back following a humiliating defeat

The Kolkata giants have gone from producing a disjointed, zestless and insipid display to a compact, spirited, and ingenious display within a week. All of their departments stood up to their task against the Nizams on Saturday.

Ferrando's side showed character to bounce back and beat one of the strongest sides in the league following a 3-0 defeat to FC Goa last week. The Spaniard will be hoping for more of the same from his players, who will take on Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on December 3.

