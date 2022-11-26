ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 26, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) and Hyderabad FC (HFC) will face off in the fourth match of Matchweek 8 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 22/23 on Saturday, November 26, at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Both sides come into this game on the back of defeats and injuries to some key players. ATK Mohun Bagan lost 3-0 in their last outing in an away engagement with FC Goa. Key midfielder Joni Kauko has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC's unbeaten start to the season came to an abrupt end as they lost 1-0 at home to the Kerala Blasters. To make things worse, goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani has been ruled out for the season due to a knee injury.

Squads to choose from

ATK Mohun Bagan

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, and Debnath Mondal.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Florentin Pogba, Subhasish Bose, Ashish Rai, Deepak Tangri, Sumit Rathi, Ravi Bahadur Rana, and Brendan Hamill.

Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Abhishek Suryavanshi, Ricky Shabong, and Ningombam Engson Singh.

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri Giri, Fardin Ali Molla, and Liston Colaco.

Hyderabad FC

Goalkeepers: Laxmikant Kattimani, Gurmeet Singh, Lalbiakhlua Jonate, Anuj Kumar, and Aman Kumar Sahni.

Defenders: Reagan Singh, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Odei Onaindia, Alex Saji, Manoj Mohammad, and Soyal Joshy.

Midfielders: Joel Chianese, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Mark Zothanpuia, Sweden Fernandes, Borja Herrera, and Lalchungnunga Chhangte.

Forwards: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio, Abdul Rabeeh-Anjukandan, and Aaren D'Silva.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Hyderabad FC

Anuj Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Mohammad Yasir, Halicharan Narzary, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Javier Siverio/Joal Chianese.

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Date: November 26, 2022, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both sides coming into this game on the back of a defeat, it'll be interesting to see who comes up trumps. A change in goal could perhaps make Hyderabad FC vulnerable at the back for the first time this season. Considering the attacking talent in both sides, a free-flowing contest would be great to watch.

I expect this to be a close contest and I haven't favored one team more than the other on my suggestions. Dimitris Petratos, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Joao Victor, and Halicharan Narzary are the only players I'm retaining on both the teams. Manvir Singh and Javier Siverio (if he starts) could be good differentials for your sides.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal Kaith, Subhashish Bose, Nikhil Poojary, Akash Mishra, Halicharan Narzary, Hugo Boumous, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Joao Victor. Vice-captain: Liston Colaco.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anuj Kumar, Odei Onaindia, Brendan Hamill, Chinglensana Singh, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Carl McHugh, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Liston Colaco, and Dimitri Petratos.

Captain: Dimitri Petratos. Vice-captain: Halicharan Narzary.

