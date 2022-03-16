ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - March 16th, 2022

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Hyderabad FC in the second leg semi-final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Wednesday, 16th March 2022 at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

ATK Mohun Bagan were among the most consistent teams in the league stage, finishing third in the table with 37 points in 20 matches. However, they couldn’t manage to hold their nerves in the first leg of the semi-final against Hyderabad FC.

Despite taking a lead in the 18th minute off Roy Krishna's goal, they went on to slump to a 3-1 defeat. The Mariners will now aim to regroup and bounce back in the second leg.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC put on a dominating performance in the league stage, finishing second with 38 points in 20 games. They carried on their momentum in the first leg against ATKMB. Bartholomew Ogbeche, Mohammad Yousuf and Javier Siverio pumped in three goals for the team in the first leg of the semi-final.

Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Hugo Boumous, Subhasish Bose, Lenny Rodrigues, Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco, David Williams

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Semi-Final Leg-2

Date and time: Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Amrinder Singh, Akash Mishra, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Juanan, Liston Colaco, Joao Victor, Joni Kauko, Khassa Camara, Mohamad Yasir, Bartholomew Ohbeche

Captain: Bartholomew Ohbeche | Vice-captain: Liston Colaco

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Laxmikant Kattimani, Pritam Kotal, Chinglensana Singh, Subhasish Bose, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Hugo Boumous, Joel Chianese, Souvik Chakrabarti, Carl McHugh, Javier Siverio, Roy Krishna

Captain: Roy Krishna | Vice-captain: Javier Siverio

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee