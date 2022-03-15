ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Head-to-head stats and other numbers you need to know | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Hyderabad FC will square off against ATK Mohun Bagan in the second leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final showdown. The match will take place on Wednesday at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC staged a spectacular comeback to defeat ATKMB 3-1 in the first leg of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final on Saturday to seize control of the two-tie knockout.

The Nizams have been formidable opponents in recent games and will try to defeat the Mariners in order to get to the final.

ATK Mohun Bahan, on the other hand, will not be content with the 3-1 defeat. They will work hard to extend their lead and prevent any chance of a rally.

With a formidable squad behind him, Juan Ferrando will push his men to put the result behind them and focus on the upcoming clash with Hyderabad FC. Both teams will now be seeking to avenge their previous setbacks by winning the ISL title.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

The two sides have been fierce rivals and this matchup promises to be epic. The two teams have met five times in their history. Three of those games were tied, with Hyderabad FC winning the most recent encounter 3-1.

Matches played: 5

Hyderabad FC wins: 1

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 1

Draws: 3

Top scorers in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Liston Colaco (8 goals in 17 games).

Hyderabad FC- Bartholomew Ogbeche (18 goals from 17 matches)

Clean sheets in the current season

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (5 clean sheets in 21 games).

Hyderabad FC - Laxmikant Kattimani (3 clean sheets in 19 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Amrinder Singh (ATKMB) - 55, Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) - 48

Most Passes: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 798, Joao Victor (HFC) - 732, Chinglensana Singh - 725

Most Interceptions: Tiri (ATKMB) - 51, Pritam Kotal (ATKMB) - 40, Akash Mishra - 44 (HFC)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh (ATKMB) - 69, Akash Mishra (HFC) - 88, Ashish Rai (HFC) - 75

Edited by Ritwik Kumar