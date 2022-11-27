ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Player ratings | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0 in their seventh game of the ongoing ISL 2022-23 season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, November 26. It was Hyderabad FC's eighth game of the season.

The Mariners came into the game having suffered a 3-0 defeat against FC Goa in their previous game. The Nizams, on the other hand, came into the game having lost their previous game 1-0 against Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC wanted to win the game and reclaim the top spot in the league table. ATK Mohun Bagan were keen to win the game and move to fourth in the points table.

The match started with the hosts having the better chances, while the visitors had a few chances of their own but failed to convert them. Hugo Boumous scored the opening goal of the game in the 11th minute when Ashique Kuruniyan's cross found Hugo right in front of goal, and the midfield maestro didn't fail to score an easy tap-in.

ATK Mohun Bagan kept trying hard to extend their lead whereas the Nizams tried hard to score the equalizer but failed to do so. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the hosts.

In the second half, both sides tried hard to score an early goal but neither side were able to do that. Hyderabad FC looked lackluster, while the Mariners restored a physical brand of football to secure their victory.

With a win today, ATK Mohun Bagan have moved to fourth in the points table while Hyderabad FC suffered their second consecutive defeat to remain second in the points table.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings from today's game.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Vishal Kaith (7): Vishal Kaith made some good saves and managed to keep a clean sheet today.

Asish Rai (6.5): Asish Rai was good in attack today, but faced a few issues in defense.

Pritam Kotal (5.5): Pritam failed to live up to the expectations against Hyderabad FC. He faced issues tracking his man and made some silly mistakes. He also committed some unwanted fouls.

Brendan Hamil (6): Brendan made eight clearances and two blocks today. He did look out of position at times.

Subhasish Bose (8): Subhasish had a good game today. He was strong defensively and made some crucial interceptions and tackles. He also had a few crosses which caused problems for the Nizams.

Deepak Tangri (6.5): Tangri kept playing his usual role for the Mariners and was crucial for Juan Ferrando's side in not allowing Hyderabad FC to play swift football.

Hugo Boumous was superb today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hugo Boumous (8.5): Hugo was the best player on the pitch for ATK Mohun Bagan. He scored the crucial goal for the Mariners and was also a constant threat to Hyderabad FC.

Carl McHugh (7): Carl McHugh started the game today as Joni Kauko was down with an injury. He had a crucial role in the victory today.

Ashique Kuruniyan (8): Ashique provided the assist to the winning goal of the game today. He made some very good moves down the flanks today.

Manvir Singh (6): Manvir tried hard today, but didn't have the best of games. He picked up a knock in the first half.

Liston Colaco (6): Liston probably had one of his worst games of the season. He wasn't able to do anything meaningful.

Substitutes:

Lalrinliana Hnamte (4.5): Hnamte replaced Liston in the 75th minute. He didn't have much of an impact on the game.

Kiyan Nassri Giri (5.5): Kiyan replaced Manvir at the start of the second half. He tried hard to score a goal but failed to do so.

Md. Fardin Ali Molla (N/A): Fardin replaced Boumous in added time. He didn't play long enough to be given a rating.

Hyderabad FC

Gurmeet didn't have the best of games today (Image courtesy: ISL media)

Gurmeet Singh (6): Gurmeet made some saves, but looked shaky at times and also made some unwanted mistakes.

Reagan Singh (5): Reagan was poor today. He had a tough time dealing with Ashique and was often found out of position.

Odei Onaindia (5.5): Odei had an ordinary outing against ATK Mohun Bagan. He had difficulties in dealing with the likes of Kiyan and Manvir.

Chinglensana Singh (6): Sana was better than his centre-back partner. He looked calm and composed for most of the game, but was found out of position in a few instances.

Akash Mishra (6.5): Akash was poor while defending but made some moves going forward. He did cover for the centre-backs.

Nikhil Poojary (6): Nikhil made some good runs down the flanks but overall was ineffective.

Joao Victor (6.5): Joao was good at breaking up ATK Mohun Bagan's rhythm but failed to have a positive impact on his side's own build-up.

Hitesh Sharma (5): Hitesh was poor today, he was constantly bullied by the Mariners midfielders and made some poor decisions on the pitch.

Mohammad Yasir (5.5): Yasir had a poor game today. His deliveries were poor and often failed to cross the first man.

Borja Herrera (5.5): Borja didn't have the best of games. He looked out of sync with his teammates at times and failed to create enough chances.

Bartholomew Ogbeche (5): It was one of the worst games Ogbeche had this season. Ogbeche had just three shots during the game and none of them troubled the keeper.

Substitutes

Abdul Anjukandan (N/A): Abdul replaced Nikhil in the 87th minute. He didn't play long enough to be given a rating.

Joel Chianese (5): Chianese replaced Borja in the 62nd minute. He failed to impact the game and didn't have the best of outings.

Sahil Tavora (6): Sahil replaced Hitesh in the 62nd minute. He tried hard to create chances for his side. His work rate was impressive today.

Halicharan Narzary (5.5): Halicharan replaced Reagan at the start of the second half. Halicharan didn't look like his usual self today.

Javier Siverio (5): Siverio replaced Joao in the 76th minute. He failed to do anything impressive.

