ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC, after facing defeats in their respective previous fixtures, will lock horns at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday, November 26.

The Mariners were completely neutralized by FC Goa in their last game and were handed a comprehensive 0-3 defeat. Surprisingly, Juan Ferrando's team, which is otherwise a proficient attacking unit, registered zero shots on target. The loss has left them sixth in the league standings with 10 points.

Meanwhile, the defending champions' unbeaten streak this season came to an end in their clash with Kerala Blasters last week. The Yellow Army displayed resilient counter-attacking football to come away with a 1-0 victory.

Hence, both sides come into the game hurt and are raring to return to winning ways.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Team news

ATKMB: Even after the disappointing performance in the previous match, Juan Ferrando might opt to field a similar starting lineup. His biggest concern will revolve around the absence of midfielder Joni Kauko. The Finnish international suffered a knee injury in the last game, forcing him out for a lengthy period.

HFC: Custodian Laxmikant Kattimani has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury and was replaced by Anuj Kumar in the last game.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Predicted Lineups

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Hugo Boumous, and Dimitrios Petratos.

HFC: Anuj Kumar (GK); Nikhil Poojary, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor (C), Hitesh Sharma, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Nazary; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Live stream and TV broadcast details

The 39th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on November 26.

The match can also be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Prediction

Both teams will come into the fixture on the back of a defeat, however, Hyderabad FC have had the superior form all things considered. They have looked more fluid and most importantly consistent. However, ATKMB have a star-studded squad and will provide a tough challenge.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1 Hyderabad FC

Poll : 0 votes