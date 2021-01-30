ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know for Sunday's ISL clash

A dominant ATK Mohun Bagan side will take on a struggling Kerala Blasters team on Sunday in the Indian Super League (ISL). ATK Mohun Bagan have been impressive yet inconsistent this season. They have 24 points from 13 matches and sit second in the ISL table.

However, they are six points behind league leaders Mumbai City FC. Hopes of qualifying for the AFC Champions League are slowly diminishing for the Mariners. They will need to take maximum points from the rest of the matches to have a shot at winning the league. This will make their clash against the Kerala Blasters even more interesting.

Our new signing was at his first training session with the #Mariners 🤩🙌



The Brazilian maestro is all set to add some magic in the middle of the park! 💚❤️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #Mariners #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/uCFKqut5TC — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 30, 2021

Kerala Blasters FC have failed to make an impact on the league this season. Injuries and dismal performances have been the story for Kibu Vicuna and his men. With 15 points from 14 matches, the Blasters are ninth on the table.

There are some positives, though. Players like Rahul KP, Albino Gomes and Sandeep Singh have stepped up on occasion and delivered good performances. ATK Mohun Bagan will be a tough challenge for the Kerala Blasters, but a surprise win might boost to their ongoing campaign.

💭 Full focus on bringing the points back home! 💪@lakibuteka #YennumYellow #ATKMBKBFC pic.twitter.com/6q4nl0P93I — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) January 30, 2021

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

The two sides have met only once following the merger of ATK and Mohun Bagan. ATK Mohun Bagan won 1-0 courtesy of Roy Krishna's goal in the ISL 7 season opener.

Kerala Blasters have struggled this season (Courtesy-ISL)

Advertisement

Top 3 goalscorers from the current ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna (7), Manvir Singh and David Williams (2), Edu Garcia (1)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (6), Rahul KP (3), Gary Hooper (2)

Sahal Abdul Samad (in yellow) fighting for the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Clean sheets in the current ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan: 8

Kerala Blasters FC: 3