ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

ATK Mohun Bagan, with hopes of making it through to the ISL 2022-23 playoffs, will welcome Kerala Blasters FC to the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 18.

The Mariners are currently sixth with 28 points from 18 matches. A win against the Blasters would secure a playoff spot for Juan Ferrando's side. But their recent form has been concerning. ATK Mohun Bagan are winless in their last three matches.

In their previous encounter, the Green and Maroon Brigade suffered a 1-0 loss against second-placed Hyderabad FC. The goalscoring problem has been a recurring theme for the Mariners, with them being the third-lowest scoring team this season.

Meanwhile, the Yellow Army have already qualified for the knockout stages. However, Ivan Vukomanovic's team will be wary of complacency. They will be hoping to return to winning ways after their loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC in their previous encounter.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

Both sides have met five times in the ISL previously, with the Blasters yet to win one. ATK Mohun Bagan have won on four occasions, including their 5-2 win earlier this season. Only one fixture has ended in a draw.

Matches played: 5

ATKMB wins: 4

KBFC wins: 0

Draws; 1

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Top goalscorers in the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Dimitrios Petratos (8), Hugo Boumous (4).

KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos (9), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (4).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Clean Sheets from the ISL 2022-23 season

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (8).

KBFC: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (4), Karanjit Singh (1).

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 season

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (59), Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (36).

Most passes: Pritam Kotal (640), Adrian Luna (726).

Most tackles: Subhasish Bose (31), Ivan Kaliuzhnyi (32).

Most touches: Subhasish Bose (1182), Adrian Luna (1249).

