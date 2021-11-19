ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Who will win today's match?

Match No. 1 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see ATK Mohun Bagan go up against Kerala Blasters FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

ATK Mohun Bagan preview

ATK Mohun Bagan have recruited two stars from the winning squad of Mumbai City FC, namely Amrinder Singh in goal and Hugo Boumous who plays as an attacking midfielder. Also looking to make his mark on the Indian football scene in an ATK Mohun Bagan outfit is Finnish international footballer Joni Kauko, who recently featured for his nation at the Euros.

Antonio Lopez Habas, ATK's Mohun Bagan's head coach, will be looking to go back to his room happy if his side manages to secure the much-needed three points on the opening day.

Having introduced the required players to positions which, according to him, ATK Mohun Bagan lacked last season, Habas will feel much more confident and will be able to deploy his weapons accordingly.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters players during a training session

Kerala Blasters FC brought in the likes of Ivan Vukomanovic to rejuvenate the club's ambitions after a series of poor seasons. Vukomanovic will be looking at this game to introduce himself in the Indian Super League in his debut season.

Having lost last season's opener to ATK Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters will be looking to exact revenge when they face each other.

Having an entirely fit squad at his disposal, Ivan Vukomanovic feels lucky with the squad Kerala Blasters FC have going into this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Both sides will feel confident with an opening day victory. For ATK Mohun Bagan and Antonio Lopez Habas, things will seem much more on track as they look to rejuvenate their chances of winning silverware having missed out on a close margin in the last campaign.

For Kerala Blasters FC and Ivan Vukomanovic, a victory would ease the pressure off to some extent as the Serbian coach looks to reinstate the club back to its former glory.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 2- 1 Kerala Blasters FC

