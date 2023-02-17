ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters prediction, preview and team news ahead of the ISL 2022-23 contest

After qualifying for the playoffs, Kerala Blasters will look to spoil the party at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday, February 18. The hosts, who are currently occupying the sixth spot, will hope for no less than three points to register a playoff spot -- akin to their forthcoming opponents.

Juan Ferrando's side have struggled for form of late by winning just one game from their previous six attempts in the league. It is mainly down to blunt attacking, with the likes of Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Liston Colaco, and Manvir Singh struggling to find their feet in the attacking positions of the pitch.

The hosts are the second-worst side in the league in terms of attacking input by hitting the back of the net only 20 times in 18 games.

Kerala, on the other hand, have been inconsistent over the last few weeks. Following their victory over Chennaiyin FC in Kochi last Tuesday, Ivan Vukamanovic's side lost to Bengaluru FC the same week. The Manjappada will be aiming for no less than three points in a bid to finish as high as possible in the league table.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters team news

The hosts have plenty of injury problems, with Deepak Tangri out for the rest of the season and Carl McHugh suffering from a groin injury. The inclusion of Hugo Boumous, Glan Martins, and Puitea are also in serious trouble. Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are injury-free and suspension-free.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters starting lineup

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith; Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhashish Bose; Puitea, Federico Gallego; Manvir Singh, Kiyan Nassiri, Ashique Kuruniyan, and Dimitri Petratos.

Kerala Blasters: Prabhsukhan Gill; Nishu Kumar, Hormipam Ruivah, Victor Mongil, Jessel Carneiro; Jeakson Singh, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi; Sahal Abdul Samad, Rahul KP, Adrian Luna, and Dimitrios Diamantakos.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters telecast details

The game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be telecast on Star Sports channels, while Disney+ Hotstar hold the streaming rights.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters prediction

Kerala Blasters will take advantage of the hosts missing plenty of key players across the pitch. The visitors' forwards Dimitrios Diamantakos, Rahul KP, and Adrian Luna are hitting their form at the right stage of the season.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2 Kerala Blasters

