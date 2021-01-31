ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters prediction - Who will win today's match?

ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday. The match will take place at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan Preview

ATK Mohun Bagan are currently second on the ISL table. They have 24 points from 13 matches, six less than Mumbai City FC. The Islanders and the Mariners have emerged as the best sides in this ISL season, and are fighting for the AFC Champions League spot. Recently, both these teams haven't been at their best, but the Kolkata giants have been a little bit more inconsistent.

Goal-scoring has been a major issue for ATK Mohun Bagan. The team is dependent on Roy Krishna to find the back of the net and it has backfired on some occasions. The Mariners roped in Marcelinho from Odisha FC to boost their team. He might even start on Sunday if Habas can fit him in his system right away.

Edu Garcia will be out with an injury while Subhasish Bose is doubtful for the match.

Kerala Blasters FC Preview

Kerala Blasters are in the bottom half of the table. With 15 points from 14 matches, they are ninth on the ISL table. The next couple of matches will be tough for the team, and weathering them will be necessary if the playoffs spot is to be achieved.

Facundo Pereyra's nose injury will hurt Kibu Vicuna and his men. The Argentine was instrumental for Kerala Blasters in whatever success they have had this season. His absence on Sunday will be a massive loss for the Men in Yellow.

The return of Jeakson Singh and Rahul KP from suspension will be a positive sign for the team and their fans. Both these young Indian players have been impressive this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan have won two and lost two of their last five games while drawing one. Kerala Blasters are unbeaten in their last five outings, winning two out of them. Both the teams currently seem to be in the same inconsistent form.

Kerala Blasters, however, have been dealt a big blow after Facundo Pereyra got injured. Their defense has conceded the most goals (22) this season. ATK Mohun Bagan are at an advantage here as their quick counter-attacks can prove to be dangerous.

After analysing the situation of both the teams, a victory in favor of ATK Mohun Bagan is likely. A tough fight from Kerala Blasters FC is expected, though.

Prediction: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Kerala Blasters