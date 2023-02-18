ATK Mohun Bagan are set to host Kerala Blasters in what will be a crucial encounter for the Mariners at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, February 18.

Juan Ferrando’s side have encountered a massive slump and as a result, they will now need to secure three points in one of their remaining two games. They have struggled to grind out results, with their attackers failing to find their form in recent games.

Given that ATK Mohun Bagan’s final match will be against their local rivals East Bengal, a win over the Blasters will be much-needed to ease the nerves in the camp. However, it is easier said than done as Ferrando has constantly chopped and changed his system in the hope of finding the formula.

Last time out, Hyderabad FC edged the Mariners by a score of 1-0, with Bartholomew Ogbeche scoring the decisive goal in the dying moments of the game.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters qualified for the playoffs when Chennaiyin FC defeated FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on February 16. While the Tuskers have been free-flowing at home both in terms of performance and results, their record away from home has been dismal.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s side have lost their last four games on their travels while scoring just once and conceding nine goals. Bengaluru FC overcame Kerala Blasters in their previous encounter as Roy Krishna’s first-half goal sealed all three points for the Blues.

The game against ATKMB, however, could be an intriguing tactical battle considering the struggles of both sides in the past month.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, Match 104.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 18, 2023, 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Telecast details

The 104th match of the ISL 2022-23 season between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Saturday, February 18.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters: Live streaming details

The match between the Mariners and the Blasters can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on February 18.

