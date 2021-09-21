ATK Mohun Bagan vs Nasaf: 3 players to watch out for in the AFC Cup semi-final

Indian Super League (ISL) runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan will be up against Uzbekistan side FC Nasaf at the Markaziy Stadium in the inter-zonal semi-final of the AFC Cup on Wednesday.

ATK-Mohun Bagan come into this fixture having beaten fellow Indian side Bengaluru FC 2-0 and Maldivian club Maziya 3-1, and drawn 1-1 against Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings. The results helped them top their group to advance to the inter-zone semi-finals.

The team, however, will need to step up their efforts like never before if they are to have a shot against FC Nasaf in the AFC Cup.

FC Nasaf, on the other hand, have had an easy time in the AFC Cup thus far, winning all four games. More importantly, they've scored 12 goals while conceding only twice, demonstrating their hot streak. Nasaf have quality players in all positions and their defense has been solid as ever, conceding only one goal from open play during the tournament.

On that note, here's a look at the three key players from this clash:

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Nasaf Key Players

#1 Hugo Boumous (ATK Mohun Bagan)

ATK Mohun Bagan's attacking midfielder Hugo Boumous has two assists in three AFC Cup appearances. The player has always stepped up when the squad needed him. The midfield sensation has been a vital cog in previous ISL seasons as well. Defenders must be wary of him and also should be astute to prevent him from scoring.

#2 Roy Krishna (ATK Mohun Bagan)

Roy Krishna (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan's Roy Krishna has three goals and four assists in three AFC Cup games. The player has been one of the most consistent strikers in the ISL and helped ATK and ATK Mohun Bagan finish as winners and runners-up respectively in the last two seasons.

Roy Krishna is also the only player in the squad to have won a top-tier continental tournament, having clinched the OFC Champions League with Waitakere United in 2007-08.

#3 Khusayin Norchayev (FC Nasaf)

Khusayin Norchayev has scored in three of his four AFC Cup appearances this season, making him FC Nasaf's leading striker. Even in the Uzbekistan Super League, the 19-year-old has been been in red-hot form, netting eight goals and assisting on twice.

The striker has already shown maturity to be able to compete on a global level. With the player being a sureshot starter, ATK Mohun Bagan's defense will need to be on their toes to contain him.

